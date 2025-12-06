The left beclowns itself again and again

It is actually rather sad … the Democrats keep trying out new narratives every couple of days.

This week, it is the blowing up of narcoterrorist boats.

This is a bad thing, they say.

Cocaine from Venezuela has killed tens of thousands of Americans, but the Democrats are mad that our fabulous military is taking them off the map.

Never mind that Venezuela has been shipping drugs to the U.S. and rigging elections around the world for decades.

A few weeks ago, the Dems' hair was on fire over the Jeffrey Epstein documents they were demanding be released.

Then all of a sudden, no one cared because they largely bagged Democrats, and there was nothing they could use against Trump.

Their feeble efforts to destroy Trump again fell on deaf ears; there was no there there.

Since 2015, the left has been determined to destroy Trump, but the consequences of their efforts have been to make him a hero for surviving their unconstitutional lawfare, not just not to Americans but to oppressed people around the world. He represents freedom … free speech, freedom of choice, the freedom to choose what to eat, drive, say, post, to own guns, etc. The Democrats are opposed to all those freedoms, which are absolutely guaranteed by our Constitution. In the U.K.,, they have already abrogated all of them. Our Mother Country has fallen.

The Democrats have fully embraced the Seditious Six as if they were heroes and not the traitors they actually are.

The Six-ters should all be charged with sedition, along with the Democrats who celebrate them.

They know better, but politics trumps what is right and true.

It must be admitted that we have a dismal few members of Congress who are intellectual giants – Mike Lee and Josh Hawley are two of them.

There were some in the past … Pat Moynihan, for example, a Democrat who exemplified the original meaning of the word “liberal.”

Today’s “liberals” are fully Marxist, anti-American, anti-freedom thugs who oppose freedom of speech, oppose the Second Amendment, and just about everything else the Constitution guarantees the citizens of America.

As Obama often repeated, he did not like the Constitution because it said what the government cannot do, not what it must do.

Sadly, the left has co-opted and indoctrinated at least two generations of suggestible young people thanks to the thorough capture by leftist academics who long ago stopped teaching students to think critically but to absorb their leftism without question.

The Democrats have a plan. They always have a plan. That treasonous video Mark Kelly, Elissa Slotkin, et al., released, was part of one of their more absurd plans.

Put a narrative out there, double down, accuse Hegseth and Trump of anything that comes to mind, and they think they are on the way to victory.

But they have again made fools of themselves. Their “plans” are always fraught with arrogance and ignorance. Their arrogance stems from their implacable notion that they are always right, even when they are hopelessly misreading the public. Their ignorance stems from their belief in their control over the narrative.

They still think they control the media on every issue. They do control the mainstream media but no one pays attention to the New York Times, the Washington Post, the LA Times anymore. As Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wisely commented, they are “fever swamp.” So they do not control the narrative. Not anymore.

No one has to check the polls to learn that a majority of the American people support Trump’s actions against Venezuelan narcoterrorists. Of course, we do.

In 2021, 32,000 Americans died of cocaine poisoning. Since 2021, 275,000 Americans have died from fentanyl poisoning. Do those narcos’ lives in those very expensive boats the Dems are so worried about matter to the families of those who have lost kids to those drugs? Uh, no. They need to be dead to stop flooding our country with deadly drugs. But our Dems? They are suddenly concerned with the lives of those drug runners. Go figure!

It is very likely, as the polls show, that a huge majority of the American people are sick to death of the Dems' love and affection for criminal migrants –- rapists, murderers, sexual predators, street thugs who set people on fire, etc. But they still don’t get it. They, the Democrats, and the moonbatty old white liberal women who show up to defend them singing folk songs of the 1960s, are a joke; long past their prime or relevance.

They can sing Kumbaya from here to eternity, and no one will pay them a bit of attention.

Trump is right to do everything in his power to return America to the country it was before the Biden invasion of 20 million illegal migrants that was orchestrated to ensure Democrat power forevermore by importing Democrat voters.

The Democrats need to sit up and pay attention to what their constituents want -– peace, meritocracy, adherence to the Constitution.

Arthur Koestler wrote that ““Honor is decency without vanity.” The Democrat party of today lacks both honor and decency, but is interminably vain.

