Virginians arm up in anticipation of Democrat control

Americans are smart and contrary people. Tell them they can’t have or do something and they’re going to do all they can to get it or do it. This is particularly true where their unalienable rights are involved, rights like the Second Amendment.

When it was obvious Joe Biden was going to become President, Americans responded by buying more than a million guns a month, a trend that continues today, more than five years later. That figure comes from records checks through federally licensed dealers. Because more than one gun can be purchased with a single record check, the number is likely considerable higher.

That trend has slightly abated. Even though Trump has demonstrated substantial support for the Second Amendment rights of Americans, they know he’s going to be in office for only four years. Democrats haven’t restrained their anti-liberty/gun mania and threats to pack the Supreme Court and eliminate the Electoral College and honest elections keep demand for guns, ammo and accessories high.

In one state---Virginia—demand is high and likely to increase:

The National Shooting Sports Foundation reports the state was among the top five across the country for both NICS checks in general and NICS checks on the transfer of long guns; a surge NSSF's Mark Oliva attributes to concerns about a sweeping semi-auto ban coming as soon as the Democrats take complete control of state government next month. The spike in sales is an indication that at least some Virginia gun owners are aware of the looming threats to their Second Amendment rights, even though Democratic officials have largely been silent about their gun control plans. State Sen. Creigh Deeds told reporters a few weeks ago that he and other lawmakers are working on language for an "assault weapons ban", and Sen. Scott Surovell has hinted that a permit-to-purchase law is likely to be introduced as well, but to date only two gun control bills have been filed; one meant to aid civil lawsuits against the firearms industry, and another dealing with the transfer of firearms that belong to a prohibited person.

It’s likely Democrats haven’t publicized the full breadth of their gun control intentions, the better to avoid stirring up early resistance. At least one public official, Sheriff Jeremy Falls of Fauquier County near DC, a red county, recognizes the potential for abuse:

As Sheriff, I have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Virginia. That includes a firm commitment to protecting the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Fauquier County. I respect the 2019 Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution passed by our County Board of Supervisors and I remain dedicated to ensuring that responsible gun owners are not unfairly targeted or burdened. My focus will always be on enforcing laws in a fair, constitutional and common-sense manner prioritizing public safety while safeguarding the rights of our residents. If future proposals or circumstances arise that threaten the lawful exercise of Second Amendment rights, I will continue to stand publicly and professionally for the constitutional protections that all Virginians are entitled to.

Graphic: AR-15 variant. Author.

Current Virgina trends indicate residents are buying up as many long guns, particularly non-existent “assault weapons” as possible. For “assault weapon,” substitute AR-15, the most popular semiautomatic sporting rifle in America. It’s also likely Virginians are buying every standard capacity—30 round—AR magazine, and standard capacity semiautomatic pistol magazine they can find.

It's a virtual certainty the laws Democrats intend to pass will violate the Constitution, but they don’t care. It will take years and untold millions of taxpayer dollars to defend the certain lawsuits they might eventually lose, but in the meantime, they’ll get to virtue signal and even imprison honest Virginians for exercising their Second Amendment rights. Should their court packing schemes ever come to fruition, they’ll likely win and the Second Amendment will become fading ink on yellowing paper only.

As Barack Obama so smugly once said and may have later regretted: “elections have consequences.” Virginians are about to experience some of their own choosing.

Become a subscriber and get our weekly, Friday newsletter with unique content from our editors. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.