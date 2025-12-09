Rep. Crockett says: 'Law enforcement isn’t to prevent crime'

The ever-ditzy Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) was a guest on the "Grounded" podcast, when she was asked by host Jon Tester about the presence of military personnel in cities like Washington, D.C., and Chicago, Illinois.

Though the podcast aired this past September, a couple of her comments have recently re-surfaced and gone viral.

When Tester asked the congresswoman her thoughts on the military presence in those cities, Crockett replied, “I think it’s terrible.”

That opinion can legitimately be debated by people of good faith.

However, she went on to say: "I want to be clear that, like, law enforcement isn't to prevent crime.”

Huh?!

She added, “Law enforcement solves crime. O.K.? That is what they are supposed to do. They are supposed to solve crimes, not necessarily, um, prevent them from happening per se."

O.K., Jazzy, now take your meds. Again, we can debate the merits of military personnel in American cities, but not that statement.

Those in “law enforcement” are explicitly tasked with enforcing the law. A significant part of that mandate is to try to prevent people from, like, breaking the law, brainiac. They are not supposed to be indifferent to, say, murders, rapes, and terrorist attacks causing mass casualties. The goal is to prevent these crimes, not just investigate or solve them after they have occurred.

This would be like saying a store’s Loss Prevention personnel are, like, not supposed to prevent losses, but “solve” them after the fact, whatever she thinks that means.

We have arrived at a time and place where words and phrases seem to have no set meaning. But it’s worse than that. In truth, their meaning has been perverted, inverted, reversed. The Left has conscripted them and sent them to the front lines in an all-out War on Truth, Sanity, and Morality.

Jesus said that He was the truth, so those who so adamantly oppose it, obscure it, bastardize it -- and attempt to deceive others via a forked tongue -- are acting in direct contravention to Him.

So, Rep. Crockett, dogcatchers are not supposed to catch dogs? Teachers/instructors are not supposed to teach/instruct? Are house-sitters not supposed to housesit, air traffic controllers not supposed to control air traffic?

No one should wish to live in a world where law enforcement isn’t intended to prevent crime. We are seeing proof positive of that in several major American cities where “law enforcement” has had its hands tied. And fewer people would be — and are — living in places like that.

Jasmine Crockett is, like, um, literally — daft.

And her “ideas” are an existential threat to this republic.

But, as the “Gutfeld!” show would say: “That’s our Jazzy!”

Image: Screen shot from X video