A Jesus spin on climate change

Watch out, world -- here comes the god-spin on climate change inspired by the UN’s 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30).

COP30 wrapped up last month with an offering of the usual suspect socialist solutions for acolytes to advocate.

According to UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell during the “high-level closing event at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, on Wednesday 19 November 2025” accomplishments include “an impressive scorecard of real-world climate actions that will also mean stronger economies, more jobs and better lives for many millions.” Read, “climate and people control via government power.”

Regardless of the official positive spin, the European Parliament was unhappy, noting that:

“At COP30, despite our persistent efforts and the European Parliament’s clear mandate on mitigation and the phase-out of fossil fuels, we faced a unified BRICS-Arab front and a Presidency unwilling to match our level of ambition, and we must regret that the final outcome did not go further.”

Nevertheless, the planet was well represented by attendees across all corners of the globe even with the notable absence of an official delegation from the U.S. government.

However, according to ABC News, “a coalition of 100 local U.S. leaders -- including governors, mayors and other top city and state officials -- made the trip… as part of the U.S. Climate Alliance.” The U.S. Climate Alliance, launched in 2017, is “a bipartisan coalition of governors securing America’s net-zero future by advancing state-led, high-impact climate action.”

And, although facing an 18-billion-dollar budget deficit, California governor Gavin Newsom was in Brazil during COP30, offering the example of his state as operating a successful climate program.

Unfortunately, there was also a substantial Christian presence at the climate conference through organizations such as the Christian Climate Observers Program (CCOP).

CCOP recommendations for onsite participants at COP30 noted that:

“The most important work of an observer… is not done at a COP, but rather from a COP. We report back to our constituencies (churches, denominations, schools, networks, etc) about what we observe in an attempt to more effectively mobilize everyone for climate action. A Climate Observer who is a follower of Jesus, or who is observing on behalf of a Christian denomination or NGO has additional responsibilities we believe, namely to ‘interpret’ what they observe through a biblical framework and to act prophetically and priestly.”

Heaven help us. Christians witnessing for climate salvation “to more effectively mobilize everyone for climate action.”

Here’s an authentic biblical framework that could provide a heavenly perception “to act prophetically and priestly.” Genesis 8:22 assures that:

“While the earth remains, Seedtime and harvest. And cold and heat, And summer and winter, And day and night Shall not cease.” (New American Standard Bible)

Changing weather and climate are as certain as day and night. So hopeful human redemption of the terrestrial heavens through delegations at a Gaian confab is tentative at best.

The entirety of the Bible testifies that the Creator of the universe had the gracious and merciful salvation of humans at the pinnacle of His intent. But apparently some Christians unwittingly believe that God rigged the beneficial use of natural resources to collapse the atmospheric environment. Thus, preaching a message of weather woes takes precedence over Providence.

Environmentally responsible extraction of natural resources that improve living conditions is divine. The appropriate goal is to make the withdrawal, use, and distribution of raw materials truly conscientious and helpful to all the world’s inhabitants, especially the many millions of souls still experiencing dire deprivation on a plentiful planet.

Compromising with the world for Christ by putting a Jesus spin on a highly dubious imminent collapse of God’s bountiful creation is nowhere near preaching the truth of the gospel.

Christian enthusiasm for secular disputable solutions and even performative exercises like the Pope’s recent blessing on a hapless chunk of ice, do not advance the good news of Christ. Rather such passion and performance signal conformance with laic efforts that advance government power at the expense of attainable constituent comfort and alleviation of abject poverty.

The climate of the earth will be well tempered “when Christians focus on being ambassadors for Christ, rather than activists for the atmosphere.”

Anthony J. Sadar is a Certified Consulting Meteorologist and an adjunct associate professor of science at Geneva College, Beaver Falls, PA. He is also author of In Global Warming We Trust: Too Big To Fail (Stairway Press).

