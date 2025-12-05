LA Times writer feigns shock that Democrat scandals don’t seem to hamper their political careers

A writer at the LA Times clearly has his head in the sand, as evidenced by his latest piece, where he pretends that “things have changed” because Democrats with seriously scandalous pasts are still elected to office, or surging toward election.

He cites three examples: gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter in California who berated her staff; Graham Platner in Maine who had a Nazi tattoo and berated blacks and the police, and now-AG of Virginia who wished for the shooting death of his opponent and his children.

(These three individuals are all still supported by most of the media and their fellow Democrats.)

I have to ask: Where in the world has this guy been? Nothing has changed for Democrats. Scandals have rarely blocked their election. Most of the media essentially covers the scandals up or doesn’t care.

There are numerous examples of Democrats who are cheered on despite major scandals. First up, Tim Walz:

Minnesota government workers blame Walz for ‘massive fraud’ amid allegations against Somali community More than 400 employees of the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) accused Gov. Tim Walz of failing to act on widespread fraud warnings and retaliating against whistleblowers.

Yet, the media will still support Tim Walz as long as he trashes Trump.

Next, Kamala, who was reportedly told about the scandal in Minnesota and clearly didn’t care:

Minnesota state government employees say they wrote to Kamala Harris, DNC, ‘warning’ about Walz as VP pick

Democrat Robert Byrd was a white supremacist who was a leader in the KKK and filibustered the Civil Rights Law but no one cared. He was a senator for 51 years, and honored at his death by Democrats Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, and Joe Manchin.

Ted Kennedy left a young woman to die in a car wreck so he could protect his political power. Later he and Chris Dodd had “waitress sandwiches” and he was honored and treated as a champion of women.

Scandalous Obama was very special. He could hang around with terrorist Bill Ayers, antisemite Louis Farrakhan, and radical Reverend Wright, and most of the media would just say it is none of our business:

The Politics of Race and the Photo That Might Have Derailed Obama

Obama and his wife wanted a big house, so he orchestrated a sweetheart real estate deal with convicted felon Tony Rezko:

Shortly after joining the U.S. Senate and while enjoying a surge in income, Barack Obama bought a $1.65 million restored Georgian mansion in an upscale Chicago neighborhood. To finance the purchase, he secured a $1.32 million loan from Northern Trust in Illinois. The freshman Democratic senator received a discount. He locked in an interest rate of 5.625 percent on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, below the average for such loans at the time in Chicago. The loan was unusually large, known in banker lingo as a ‘super super jumbo.’ Obama paid no origination fee or discount points, as some consumers do to reduce their interest rates.

Michelle also got a $300,000 job at a hospital…as a tit-for-tat deal? From NBC News:

Obama camp has many ties to wife’s employer Shortly after Barack Obama joined the Senate in 2005, the University of Chicago Medical Center promoted his wife. She hired the firm of David Axelrod, who later became Obama’s chief strategist.

During Obama’s presidency:

He continually lied about Obamacare.

He used the IRS and Justice Department to target political opponents.

He illegally spied on thousands of Americans.

He shipped billions in unmarked money to Iran’s leaders.

He dictatorially stopped an investigation into a terrorist drug-running trade to appease Iran.

He bragged about all the people he killed with drones.

Obama’s Final Drone Strike Data The 542 drone strikes that Obama authorized killed an estimated 3,797 people, including 324 civilians. As he reportedly told senior aides in 2011: ‘Turns out I’m really good at killing people. Didn’t know that was gonna be a strong suit of mine.’

And, not once did we see the media or other Democrats warn about illegal orders, because they didn’t care. The drones also killed U.S citizens. There was essentially no reporting on these deaths, including the civilians who died.

The media told the public how “scandal free” the Obama administration was.

The Clintons were also special.

Bill and Hillary physically and mentally abused many women. They sought to destroy any woman who dared tell the truth about Bill. The media didn’t care. They also didn’t care about Epstein’s relationship with Bill. They never cared about Epstein until Trump.

The media didn’t care that Hillary made sure to line the pockets of the Clinton Foundation and her family with massive kickbacks while she was Secretary of State.

They didn’t care that she and her staff mishandled classified documents, destroyed documents and computers, and repeatedly lied. They didn’t care that she and Obama left Americans to die in Libya and lied about it.

They also didn’t care that Hillary and the DNC paid over $10 million to create a fictitious document to destroy Trump and then lied to the FEC that it was for legal fees.

The Clintons are notoriously scandalous, but no matter how corrupt the Clintons obviously were, the media and other Democrats would still support her.

Then there are the Bidens. The media actively covered up his corruption, including the laptop, covered up his mental incompetence, and never cared that unelected officials were issuing executive orders and pardons with the autopen.

Biden even admitted he blackmailed Ukraine with $1 billion in taxpayer dollars so Hunter wouldn’t be investigated.

But for Republicans, they make up scandals such as the Bush National Guard documents, and hurl accusations of sexual misconduct (without evidence) against Hegseth, Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, and Trump.

Lies about Russian collusion, lies about what he said in Charlottesville, lies that he incited a violent insurrection. The lies are endless.

They impeached Trump for doing his job to look into Biden corruption in Ukraine. And they impeached him for challenging an election where he told his supporters to walk “peacefully and patriotically” to the Capitol.

Summary: The media and other Democrats don’t care about scandals or the truth. All they care about is winning.

