When the CEO wants federal help

Guess who is calling for President Trump to send troops to San Francisco? Well, he is no right-winger to say the least. Let's check this out:

Blue cities are cesspits of crime. Blue politicians don’t want to do anything about it. At least some blue-city citizens seem to disagree with this approach. Will President Donald Trump capitalize on the split? Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff last week called for Trump to send the National Guard to clean up San Francisco, where his company is based. “We don’t have enough cops,” Benioff told The New York Times. “So if they can be cops, I’m all for it.” Democrats responded with fury.

Fury indeed. It won't be long before they call him racist, sexist, homophobic, and whatever the word of the week is. I guess that “election denier” or “Hitler” are not working anymore, or so say the consultants.

The problem here is that Mr. Benioff is a CEO and not a MAGA spokesman. He is trying to run a business in San Francisco and it's hard to do when no one wants to go downtown. Who wants to walk between drug addicts and smelly people calling you names?

Why do so many the city's political leaders hate the idea? Maybe they don't want to open the curtain and let the world see the mess they created and support. Maybe they are happy with the status quo. I'd guess I'd be too if I had bodyguards and live in gated communities.

It's up to the voters. We read in this article that they want more action. Let's hope that they vote that way. Maybe voter sentiment will encourage a Democrat to wise up and protect his city from this malaise.

