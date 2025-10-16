Did California just legalize child abduction?

Imagine going to pick up your child from school and being told that he’d already been picked up earlier in the day. The school doesn’t know who the person was that took your child with him, but he filled out the state-required paperwork, and so the school was required to release your child into his custody. The police can’t help because it was all legal.

This situation is now entirely plausible in California, where Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 495 into law on October 12. This bill has sparked outrage among conservatives, parental rights advocates, and religious leaders, as it clearly endangers children and undermines God-given parental authority. This legislation was ostensibly framed as a safeguard for immigrant families, but it opens dangerous loopholes that could facilitate child-trafficking and abuse. It demands urgent action from parents and concerned citizens.

AB 495 expands the use of the Caregiver’s Authorization Affidavit, which allows any adult claiming kinship “within the fifth degree” to make medical and educational decisions for a child without parental consent or verification. The California Family Council notes that this affidavit requires no notarization or background checks, meaning any stranger could easily claim to be a relative, access a child, and even enroll him in another school. Kristen Waggoner of ADF Legal warns that this could enable predators to exploit children, including separating them from parents who oppose controversial medical interventions like chemical castration or the surgical mutilation of their genitals. Pastor Jack Hibbs has called the bill “demonic,” urging parents to flee California’s public schools for homeschooling or private alternatives to protect their children. This aligns with broader concerns about California’s policies under Newsom, which conservatives (normal Americans) argue prioritize ideological agendas over child safety, especially given the lack of safeguards against fraud or abuse.

What’s even worse is the bill’s application to all children in state-licensed daycares, preschools, and public schools, potentially affecting millions of children. The state has ordered public schools to begin purging their emergency contact records, erasing any record of parental authority, and reports indicate some school districts, like San Francisco and Chino Valley, have already begun doing so. In a stunningly Orwellian statement, Governor Newsom claimed that this would actually “make children safer.”

Rational human beings see AB 495 as a direct assault on the sacred bond between parents and children as it violates constitutional protections and biblical principles (Deut. 6:6–7). The bill’s supporters claim that it protects immigrant families from deportation-related separations, but opponents argue that it creates a “human-trafficker’s dream” by removing accountability. With the hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied minors lost in the U.S. under the Biden administration, and 27 found dead, the risks of unverified guardianship are stark.

Parents must act swiftly before AB 495 takes effect on January 1, 2026. Contact Governor Newsom’s office to demand a repeal, as the veto deadline has passed. Enroll children in homeschooling, private schools, or church-based education to shield them from this law’s reach. Support organizations like the California Family Council and ADF Legal, which are exploring legal challenges to strike down AB 495.

Concerned citizens should rally, petition, and vote for representatives who prioritize parental rights and child safety. California’s children deserve protection, not exposure to exploitation under the guise of compassion.

Image: Gavin Newsom. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.