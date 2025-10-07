What is wrong with the Democrats?

"With age comes wisdom, but sometimes it comes alone.” -- Oscar Wilde

Why on earth is the Democrat party keeping the government shut down for a variety of nonsensical, unaffordable spending programs?

For example, a short list:

Over $4 million for LGBTQ projects in the Balkans and Uganda

$3.6 million for cooking and dance workshops for male sex workers in Haiti

$500,000 to purchase electric buses in Rwanda

$6 million to subsidize Palestinian media outlets

More than $833,000 for transgender training initiatives in Nepal

$300,000 to sponsor a pride parade in Lesotho

Nearly $900,000 for mentorship and social media programs in Serbia

$3 million for circumcision and sterilization programs in Zambia

Have they not analyzed why they lost the 2024 (and 2020) election? Do they not realize how clueless they are about what regular, normal Americans want from their government?

Newsflash! It’s not what they think we want.

It is most definitely not open borders and the influx of as many as 20 million migrants from all over the world.

It is not having to pay for the health care of those 20 million illegal invaders.

It is not the gender mutilation of minor children who have been told they are the wrong gender.

It is not men in women’s sports, or boys in girls’ bathrooms.

It is not the “democratic socialism” of New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who is actually a full-blown communist. If he is elected, he will destroy New York City from the ground up; from education to law enforcement to the city’s economy. Criminals will have the run of the city without penalty. It will be open season on cops. The top 5% of income earners, the very wealthy whose taxes pay for the running of the city, will leave.

All of Mamdani’s promised giveaways will never come to fruition. And yet Zohran keeps promising the moon. He’s a lifelong antisemite who has advocated for a global intifada against Israel but even New York Jews seem stupidly unafraid of what his position as mayor would mean for them.

Why do so many Jews think that capitulating to the likes of Mamdani will bring them favor or peace? It will not. They will be driven from New York City like they’ve been driven from the entire Middle East.

Then there is the left’s penchant for violence that they just cannot bring themselves to condemn.

Far too many of them openly celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk; academics, politicians, and of course far-left activists.

They shamelessly praised his killer.

The Democrats can’t bring themselves to condemn Jay Jones, the current candidate for state Attorney General in Virginia who a few years ago texted his wish to kill a few people he opposed – and their children, and cops! Not one Democrat has called for him to step down from the campaign!

How is this possible? Because they agree with him. They actually do believe their political opponents deserve to die. The Democrat party of today is angry, immoral, encourages violence and then applauds it when it occurs.

The current Sen. Charles Schumer shutdown of the government is an exercise in futility. Schumer fears losing his seat to AOC, one of the least qualified (among many) persons to ever win a seat in Congress, so is holding out for what?

Sheer irresponsible spending on programs that are anathema to the American people? He is torn between the radical AOC/squad and his determination to remain in power. Spending that would further increase our already unspeakable debt? Yup! After all, he is worth about $85 million these days. All that wealth came from his years of corruption, selling himself to the highest bidders.

AOC is allegedly worth $30 million after six years in Congress! And she knows nothing about anything!

It seems that becoming a Democrat member of Congress is the path to wealth no matter what one’s qualifications for the job. (Yes, Republicans get rich and can be corrupt too.)

But Oscar Wilde was prescient when it came to wisdom.

The Democrat party, since 2015, has come alone, tragically without a scintilla of wisdom.

Image: Senate Democrats, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed