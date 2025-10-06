The Party of Hate and Violence

I live in Virginia which means I, like my fellow Virginians, are in the midst of our gubernatorial race. This weekend, we and the rest of the country got a good view of a deep-seated problem in politics in this state. Jay Jones, a Democrat running for the Attorney General position this fall, was exposed for the radical that he truly is. As we all read the hate-filled messages, we also took note of the milquetoast response by the Left.

For those of you that may missed it, Jay Jones called for death of Republican House of Delegates leader Todd Gilbert, literally fantasizing about shooting him in the head. He further desired that Gilbert’s wife and children would die, and even went so far as to express his desire to “piss on their graves” of Gilbert and other Republicans. This, in the same week the Jones was convicted of speeding at 116 miles per hour, something he called, “a mistake.”

This is a Democrat running to be the top law enforcement official in the state.

It should come as no surprise. Abigail Spanberger has been encouraging voters to embrace their “rage” and let it “fuel” them. In her comments about Jones, she expressed disappointment, but did not call for him to step down. Jones offered a half-hearted apology, then used his apology to rant about Donald Trump. To date, the Democrats, while saying they are saddened by these comments, still embrace Jay Jones as their candidate.

The media went into protection mode. The “piss on their graves” comment was omitted from most reports. One CBS TV station WTVR out of Richmond, claimed that references to the texts that Jones posted were “accusations,” despite the fact Jones had admitted they were indeed his. The Washington Post said that controversy “roiled” the election, glossing over the heinous nature of what Jones had posted. As usual, the legacy media moved into a cover-up mode, downplaying the text messages or simply not reporting them.

We saw similar behavior in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. From the Democratic politicians; a momentary announcement of shock, followed by the same rage/hate filled rhetoric that led to such acts. From the media, distortions and outright coverup.

For the first time, they are showing themselves for what they are and what they desire. Coexistence and cooperation is not possible with a political party that wants you dead. Spanberger’s evasiveness in light of the Jones texts tells you a great deal about her. Many of her followers are posting they support Jones even more. This highlights that her message of rage and hate is playing well with her base. In this post Kirk-era, one would think they would tone down their messaging. Not Spanberger. In fact, not any of the Dems running for office. Their solution to the Jay Jones problem, run pro-abortion ads. It’s like a broken record of the last four election cycles.

We are dealing with a political party that has embraced violence since 2020. Look at the recent riots in LA, Portland, and Chicago. When the Left doesn’t get its way, they openly encourage confrontation. They are playing a game of blackmail, offering to stop rioting if ICE simply ignores federal law. These would be the same people that would turn around and impeach President Trump if he bent the knee to their demands. There is no satisfying a political party that embraces violence.

In any other period in our history, Jay Jones would have stepped down in shame as both parties called for him to do so. While the Democrats are pretending to be shocked, none of their candidates are calling for Jones to give up the race. They are more than willing to put an emotionally unstable lawbreaker into office… anything other than a Republican.

With early voting already underway, it is difficult to say whether the Jones controversy will cost the Left the election. It should. One thing is for sure, it is firing up conservatives in the state. Slowly the message is getting out about Jones and it should be an albatross around the neck of Abigail Spanberger for her lack of leadership. As she has trumpeted about fueling rage, we are getting a good glimpse of what her administration would have in store for Republicans.

Virginia deserves better… much better than the Democratic Party in our fine state. So does the rest of America.

Blaine Pardoe is a New York Times Bestselling and award-winning author canceled by one of his publishers in 2022. His conservative political thriller series, Blue Dawn, is the story of the violent overthrow of the government by radical progressives. His new series, Tenure, is about a Punisher-like hero that goes after the woke. He also authors the bestselling military science fiction series, Land&Sea.

Image: Pexels