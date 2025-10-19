Watch out for the crazies this weekend

Did you hear that we marched against “kings” this weekend? Yes, who knows how many reminded us that they hate kings, dictators, authoritarians, and anything that rhymes with Trump. Yes, anything that rhymes with Trump.

At the same time, please forgive some of us if we think that this bunch of marchers is just a little crazy, as Sasha Stone told us:

“If the rule you are following has led you to this, of what use was the rule?” “Do you have any idea how crazy you are?” “You mean the nature of this conversation?” “I mean the nature of you.” So goes an exchange in No Country for Old Men, but it’s a conversation the Democrats might have with themselves as they gather for yet another protest after ten years of them. If the rule you are following has led you to this, of what use was the rule?” Protests are meant to be the voices of the unheard. Yet these protests are the voices of those who never shut up. Not for one minute, not for ten years, and all of us have had to endure them like being trapped inside Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory with hundreds of thousands of Veruca Salts. What are their No Kings protests anyway? What have they been since 2016? What are they trying to say? Is it like the ex who smashes all the dishes in the kitchen when her husband tries to leave? I won’t be ignored, DONALD. What’s the point of it? To what end now? Of what use was the rule? The voices of the unheard? More like the side that had everything. All the media, all the institutions, all the culture, and for a time, all of the government. The people had only Trump.

They had him and elected him. The other side lost the election and lost it badly. The man they claim to be a king, or dictator, or whatever other word you speak of, was the one who won the popular vote, carried 40 states, and 80-something percent of counties. Did I tell you that he got the US Senate and House?

What’s the point of marching against a king that we don’t have? Well, there is no point in these marches other than that we hate Trump and we hate him more than ever.

So, the marches will pass until the next time we march again. The media will tell us that millions marched and that this is some kind of movement. The real movement is the people going on with their normal lives and watching their kids play high school football or cheer Ohtani hitting three home runs.

Image created using AI.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.