Want to kill children? No problem, say Dems

Imagine a Republican candidate for a state Attorney General position caught doing this:

*Texted about assassinating a political opponent.

*Doubled down on that wish via text and phone.

*Said given the choice of killing Hitler or Pol Pot, he’d kill his political opponent with two bullets to the head.

*Said he’d want his opponent’s children dead to force him to change his political views.

*Said he wanted them dead because his opponent and wife were “raising little fascists.”

*Said he’d go to their funerals and piss on their graves.

*Several years later, during the campaign, the candidate’s demonic evil was exposed, and he didn’t apologize, but merely said: “like all people, I’ve sent text message that I regret and I believe that violent rhetoric has no place in our politics.”

*When that didn’t work, he issued an insincere apology and said: “I take full responsibility for my actions.”

What would the Democrat media do with that revelation? Surely, there would be wall to wall 24/7 negative coverage. Democrats would have gone crazy and fellow Republicans would have, privately and publicly, demanded he withdraw, and I would have joined the chorus singing his downfall.

Meet Democrat candidate for Virginia Attorney General, Jay Jones:

Graphic: X Post

And oh yes, he wanted children dead too:

Graphic: X Post

What surely would have happened to a Republican didn’t happen to Jones. Most Democrats, including the media, have either remained silent or tried—badly—to cover for Jones. He has some 200 Democrat endorsements. As this is written, none have rescinded them. Those Democrats that are talking are fully supporting him, including former Virginia Governor Tim Kaine who thinks Jones is great because he “took responsibility,” and advocating political assassination and the death of two young children was “out of character.”

Jones tried the usual Democrat tactics, first trotting out the “Republicans pounce” trick. That’s the one where when a Democrat is caught doing something grossly illegal, utterly insane or unimaginably, demonically evil, the problem isn’t them, it’s Republicans noticing.

When that didn’t work even faster than usual, he tried the “everybody does it” approach:

Graphic: X Post

When it dawned on his political handlers and advisors that everyone doesn’t do that, and they particularly don’t text about political assassination and the murder of children, and also surely advised him no one was believing his bit about believing violent rhetoric “has no place in our politics”—that’s because that’s pretty much all Democrats have these days apart from Trump Derangement Syndrome—Jones tried this:

Graphic: X Post

That didn’t work either. Nobody believes he’s truly repentant, and he was only sick to his tummy because he got caught and could lose the race. Democrats don’t feel embarrassment, shame, and they’re never sorry about ruthlessly seeking power. It also didn’t work because Americans remember plenty of Democrat politicians like Hillary Clinton taking “full responsibility” for all manner of horrors. For Normal Americans, taking full responsibility also means accepting the inevitable consequences, which demonstrates remorse and at least a little morality and common decency. Jones has no intention of doing that; he’s not dropping out of the race, and his Party isn’t going to make him.

Tim Kaine was right in the Democrat fashion. In making those texts and comments, Jones was engaging in definition of character. Everything before and after was camouflage, mere pretense, a cynical politician’s thinly veiled contempt for Normal Americans and a very lightly applied cork on the bottle of their disdain for America and Americans, any standard of sanity and decency and their innate evil.

Jones’ other problem was that while we’re all glad no one can read our minds—all manner of bizarre thoughts pop up from time to time—few of us express them the way Jones did. That’s because we’re not soulless monsters. We know loosing those monsters from the Id, as Forbidden Planet put it, would ruin us and if everyone did it as Jones so falsely claimed, it would tear society apart.

But it’s late in the game. The election is only a few weeks away and early voting continues. So even if Democrats possessed a shred of common decency, even if they understood someone like Jones is utterly unfit to be Virginia’s chief law enforcement official, they’ve shut up or support him. That’s who they are, the party of the Klu Klux Klan, of racist lynching, of blowing up black churches and murdering little children, of segregation, and opposition to civil rights for all Americans. They’re the party of political violence.

Jay Jones represents them. He reflects their values, and they know their own.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.