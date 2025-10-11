Brandon out of control

Is there a worse city mayor than Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago? I don’t know, but it’s hard to deny that Chicago is a mess. This is from Professor Jonathan Turley:

As a native Chicagoan, I must confess that I have little patience for Mayor Brandon Johnson, a politician who has been a disaster for the city. One of the most unpopular mayors in the city’s history, Johnson has been using the increased ICE operations to try to ride a wave of rage back into popularity. His language has become more and more inflammatory in calling for citizens to ‘resist’ and ‘fight’ federal law enforcement. Now, he is claiming the authority to not only mandate ‘ICE-free zones’ in the city but to arrest federal officers. Ironically, Johnson has declared that President Donald Trump wants a ‘rematch of the Civil War.’ However, it is Johnson who is pursuing antebellum policies. It was the South that claimed independence from the Union and fought to expel federal troops.

I guess that Mayor Johnson don’t know much about history either, as Sam Cooke’s song goes. (“Don't know much about history....”)

The latest nonsense from Mayor Johnson is to effectively exempt Chicago from federal law. Back to Professor Turley:

Johnson signed a ridiculous executive order creating ‘ICE-Free Zones’ to ban federal agents from using city-owned properties and property of unwilling private owners as staging areas for immigration enforcement. The federal government has its own jurisdictional authority and can enter city and private property in pursuit of lawful operations. In terms of ‘staging’ operations, the Constitution, not Brandon Johnson, protects citizens from having their property seized or used for the quartering of troops.

So Mayor Johnson doesn’t know that one about the federal government and supremacy over state law (of course, as long as it’s “in pursuance” of the Constitution). Maybe he should chat with President Obama and how they attacked Arizona for trying to pass a secure border law back in 2012. Remember that one? I do.

What makes Mayor Johnson even more ridiculous is that he is doing nothing to attract prosperity or support local businesses desperately trying to keep thieves from their stores. He is a first rate demagogue obsessed with President Trump, rather than making his city a better place to live.

Sadly, the governor is no better!

Image: TDKR Chicago 101, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.