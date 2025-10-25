U.K. seeking to censor Americans again

Incredibly, the U.K. wants to enforce its draconian censorship laws in the United States.

According to Data Fidelity, an Australian tech site:

Internal communications now made public by the US House Judiciary Committee shed light on a pattern of escalating pressure by the UK’s “communications regulator,” Ofcom, aimed at pushing US-based tech platforms like Rumble and Reddit into adopting strict speech standards, even in apparent disregard for national boundaries and free speech protections. The emails expose how Ofcom has been leaning on Rumble to align itself with the UK’s Online Safety Act, a censorship law that vastly expands the state’s oversight of online content under the guise of child protection and harm prevention.

Take to the internet or social media to criticize the LGBTQ community or Islam?

You may be paid a visit by the constabulary.

Criticize the U.K.’s leaders?

You might get to visit Scotland Yard.

Criticize gay, trans, or Muslim U.K. leaders?

God help you. (Not that many people in formerly Jolly Olde England believe in the God of the Bible anymore. Which may explain the current state of affairs in Britain.)

It is utterly preposterous that any nation, let alone one as diminished yet allegedly tolerant as the U.K., would seek to enforce and impose its own anti-speech, anti-freedom agenda on a foreign land.

Talk about digital colonization and cultural imperialism!

What chutzpah! Sadly — tragically -- this from a nation that not so long ago brought to the world numerous ideas and principles that led to greater justice, freedom, and recognition of inherent individual rights.

And now this nation is bullying many of its own citizens … and apparently hoping to bully us here in “the States,” as well.

Memo to the U.K. authorities: Bugger off, blokes! We beat you guys — twice -- already, specifically so we could have our freedoms — such as the right to free speech. You sure as hell are not going to take that right from us now. We don’t want to have to go all Andrew Jackson on your backsides, but we will (again) if necessary. So, unclench your knickers and pound sand. Perhaps you’ll question your actions 15 or 20 years from now … when you are ruled by Sharia law. You have completely misjudged what you should and shouldn’t tolerate, mates!

