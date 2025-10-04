Trump tests the limits of presidential power

Gone are the days when civility and genuine Noblesse Oblige graced American politics. President Donald Trump learned this first by watching the way Democrats savaged Bush 41, Bush 43, candidate John McCain, and then candidate Mitt Romney via the liberal media and outlandish campaign lies and inuendoes. Trump in his first campaign and first presidency had the painful learning experiences of the elaborate Russian Hoax and subsequent Mueller investigation that James Comey helped set up. Then came the two bogus impeachments against Trump and the flawed criminal and civil suits by liberal Democrat lawyer-politicians who ran their campaigns with overt promises to get Trump legally. And finally, the cynical effort by John Brennan’s intelligence colleagues facilitated by the liberal media to hide the implications of Hunter Biden’s laptop that could have provided 2020 American voters with important information about then-presidential candidate Joe Biden. All these lawfare injustices formed solid motivation for Trump’s healthy revenge-based justice-seeking for himself and all Americans.

In order to undo the damage done in many areas of the economy, policing and crime control, the military, American energy production, and foreign policy by Obama and Biden’s presidential orders and policies, Trump floods America, the media, the Congress, and the courts with aggressive presidential policies and orders implementing policy action initiatives toward removal of illegal immigrants, anti-crime measures in American cities, reforms in university student and faculty behaviors, radical changes in the American military, declarations of dangerous domestic terrorist groups like Antifa, foreign dangerous terror groups like international drug cartels, and peace initiatives in Gaza, Africa, India-Pakistan, Russia and Ukraine, and implementation of strong tariffs.

Democrats scream in protest about Trump being a king, a bully, a fascist tyrant, even a Hitler-like dictator. Paradoxically, the liberal media, Congress, and especially some of the federal and local court judges move to vigorously challenge the constitutionality and advisability of Trump’s actions and presidential orders. Some judges write extensive decisions and impose injunctions on Trump, who then vigorously appeals such decisions. In unusual ways, even some Supreme Court judges make public statements and enter vigorous debate and speech-making over salient points of law related to Trump’s actions and the societal implications.

Trump seems to have discarded the halcyon days of Ronald Reagan/Tip O’Neill or Bill Clinton/Newt Gingrich. Trump has little truck with empty words and endless futile debate in favor of presidential orders and actions. For Trump, his words are his actions that he feels reflect his promises to America. In a profoundly paradoxical way, Trump in the end, actually affirms and invigorates our notion of free speech and our whole political system. In essence, since it’s broke, then lets remove it, test it, and fix it. Perhaps even long-needed legislative solutions such as comprehensive immigration and healthcare reform can take place when funding for government finally occurs.

