Kavanaugh’s attempted assassin: Barely guilty by reason of transgenderism UPDATED

Nicholas Roske traveled from California to Maryland, intending to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh because he believed (correctly, as it turned out) that Kavanaugh would overturn Roe v. Wade’s license to kill babies. We know this is true because Roske appeared at Kavanaugh’s house equipped with all the necessary materials to carry out the crime, surrendering only when he realized his plot would fail. He also planned to kill two other justices, a proposed attack on our constitutional system that merited (and the DOJ asked for) a minimum sentence of 30 years.

A Biden judge, Deborah Boardman, sentenced Roske to only eight years. Her reason? He’s bravely come out as trans in the years since his arrest, his parents have learned to accept this reality, and the real punishment is that he’ll be in a men’s prison because Trump is mean.

Roske and Boardman; created using public domain images.

Roske’s a boring little sexually perverse punk who knew what he planned to do was wrong and did it anyway. He’s guilty of the crime, and the system, if it worked, would lock him away forever. The interesting person in this analysis is Boardman, because she epitomizes the problem with much of our federal judicial system.

According to her minimalist bio, Boardman is a child of D.C., having grown up in nearby Frederick, Maryland. She claims honorary victim status through her mother, who is supposedly “Palestinian,”* giving Boardman victim-identity status.

Since joining the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, Boardman has made some high-profile rulings:

August 24, 2023: Boardman ruled against parents who tried to reinstate a policy in the Montgomery County schools that would have allowed them to opt out of lessons promoting LGBTQ ideology on religious grounds. The Supreme Court overruled her.

August 19, 2024: Boardman reversed the Trump administration’s analyses about risks from oil spills in the Gulf of Mexico, effectively shutting down all drilling operations.

February 5, 2025: Boardman was the first district court judge to block Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship.

Yesterday, Boardman sentenced Roske for attempting a first in American history: Assassinating Supreme Court justices because of policy disagreements. Had Roske succeeded, the Supreme Court would have become a completely leftist enterprise, because Biden would have nominated the replacement justices, and would have “un-written” the Constitution entirely. Additionally, no conservative judge (assuming one ever again reached the Supreme Court) would have felt safe ruling on a case in a way he or she believed to be constitutionally correct but politically conservative.

Under these unique circumstances, Roske should have been sentenced to at least 30 years, the minimum under enhanced federal sentencing guidelines. Boardman, instead, issued a paean from the bench to Roske’s brave transgenderism and his family’s courage in accepting their son as the woman he was always meant to be:

In a more than hour-long speech justifying the light sentence, Boardman said “Ms. Roske came out to herself as transgender in 2020 but kept it secret. Ms. Roske’s sister came out as gay two years prior but Ms. Roske saw that their parents struggled to reconcile her sexuality with their religious beliefs.” “I am heartened that this terrible infraction has helped the Roske family… accept their daughter for who she is,” Judge Boardman said.

The real crime, Boardman implied, is that, thanks to President Trump’s cruelty, Roske will have to spend his eight years (which will have subtracted from it the three years he’s been in prison awaiting trial) in a men’s prison:

Boardman said “Any prison time is punishment for her. The length doesn’t need to be particularly long… unduly harsh conditions make a difference, too.” The judge continued, “She will be imprisoned in a male facility even though she is a transgender prisoner, pursuant to an executive order from the president. Before the executive order, that wasn’t the case.” [snip] Earlier in the hearing, Boardman lashed out at prosecutors and President Donald Trump, saying “Let’s not hide the fact that President Trump issued an executive order saying transgender inmates would be assigned to prisons with their biological sex.”

Oh, the humanity!!

If we look across the Atlantic at the wreck that is the UK, where Muslims can preach hatred and murder in the pulpits and on the streets, but where ordinary citizens are arrested for mean tweets about so-called transgender people, we know exactly where this is going: If America’s leftist jurists have their way, we will have a two-tiered legal system, with different rules for favored leftists and disfavored conservatives.

No system can withstand that strain. If rulings like Boardman’s are allowed to stand, we will end in one of two terrible, bloody ways: tyranny or revolution.

The Trump administration has said it will appeal the sentencing.

UPDATE: In an example of “you can’t make this up” leftist madness, our Orwellian media has already memory-hold Roske’s biological sex (and the real world). Henceforth, he is a woman:

________________

* I put the word “Palestinian” in quotation marks because, before the 1960s, “Palestinian” referred to the Jews who had continuously inhabited the land of Israel for around 4,000 years. The Palestinian identity was a product of the Soviet Union and Yasser Arafat in the 1960s. Before that, the Arab residents of the land were just...Arabs.