The marches are not creating a blue wave

Let me break some liberal hearts this morning. All those marches against the king we don't have are not translating into votes or the blue wave that they need to win back the votes they lost. Let's check this from Roger Kimball:

Donald Trump was elected chiefly because he promised to do four things: (1) seal the Southern border; (2) remove the millions of illegal immigrants preying upon the country; (3) wage war upon the reign of woke ideology; (4) jump-start and Americanize the moribund economy. Nota bene: these are things he campaigned on. Things he was elected to do. This is what people voted for. And that is precisely what the “No Kings” mob is protesting. Meanwhile, the “No Kings” automata were happy to acquiesce in Biden’s neo-totalitarian deep-state rule. Censorship was okay. The Covid shut-down was okay. The harassment and prosecution of one’s political enemies was just what the doctor ordered. The effort to destroy Trump was okay. It isn’t kings these people oppose; it is just the fact that their king lost his crown and their court was displaced.

Their king lost his crown! What a great line!

A big test is coming up on the first Tuesday in November when Virginia, New Jersey, and New York City will vote. I recall watching some Democrat experts saying that the country would finally speak against Trump in the beginning of a blue wave.

Well, I don't see a blue wave anywhere.

In Virginia, what was supposed to be an easy win has become a lot more complicated. Why? I guess all those moms don't like their daughters showering with men, no matter how many word salads you offer them. They don't want salad, they want to protect their daughter's dignity.

In New Jersey, the Democrat candidate thought that talking about Trump was what the voters wanted to hear. She is painfully learning that they'd rather talk about property taxes, electricity bills, and lousy public schools.

And finally, the biggest nightmare is New York City, where the worst possible outcome is emerging -- the election of a Democrat Socialist.

Blue wave? I don't see it. They may win Virginia and New Jersey but it won't be the victories they saw weeks ago. And Mamdani is what everyone but the Democrats are going to want to talk about.

So keep marching, but it's not turning into votes. It's like loading the bases and not scoring runs. You win by scoring runs, not by leaving runners on base as a wise manager once said.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Public Domain Pictures