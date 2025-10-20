Google search is giving contradictory back-chat

Google search is now giving me back-chat, and like a precocious child it is petulant and quite contradictory. I verbally asked a series of questions about illegal aliens, including these:

Since illegal aliens are not authorized to work, how can they be eligible for some state worker compensation benefits if they are injured on the job?

Do those WC benefits for illegal aliens include medical expenses and salary replacement? (Answer was “yes,” unfathomably.)

Why, in [demented Dem state], are illegal aliens entitled to salary benefits if injured at work given that they are not eligible for unemployment compensation? (We might be gracious with the medical benefits, even though they shouldn’t be here. But salary too?).

Are crime rates among illegal aliens under-reported?

Etc., etc.

Despite articulating “illegal aliens” distinctly in my verbal inquiries, for each and every response Google’s replies referenced “undocumented immigrants.” Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised about do-evil Google, but it’s still quite a shock that they engage in such obvious Orwellian-style mind control.

First, the term “illegal alien” is used in U.S. law.

Second, an “undocumented immigrant” may be someone who lost their Green Card. It may be a hapless undocumented immigrant whose work visa was tattered and torn in the wash. They are here legally, but temporarily without substantiating documentation. This is not nuance; we need Google Back-Chat to get it right. If do-evil Google can’t infer such clear distinctions, what other devious mind-control techniques does it twist to the Left?

Apparently, plenty! It remains a dominant web-search engine, and is likely presenting tainted results to weak-willed leftists who are too keen to confirm their academic indoctrination.

Consider the “No Kings” protests, in which hordes of misinformed leftists descended onto our streets. It is challenging to coax this from Google, but it is actually the judiciary that is acting imperiously. Indeed, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett felt compelled to chastise low-IQ (by Scotus standards) Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on the subject of federal judges issuing universal injunctions. Unusual given the comity on the court, Barret publicly put Brown in her place by highlighting the ‘Imperial Judiciary.”

It is injudicious judges cloaked in black robes, controlled by dark souls, and imprisoned in mental chambers-cum-dungeons, who are acting like deposed kings. They are usurping the rightful role of our president in deporting illegal aliens. That’s in his constitutional bailiwick, for goodness sakes. Nevertheless, do-evil Google would rather align itself with New York City (where agencies imposed fines for saying “illegal alien”) than the majority of commonsense Americans who favor deporting them -- not because they’re undocumented, but illegal.

It seems the only bleeding hearts leftists have left is toward illegal aliens as they direct their algorithms to protect their sensibilities. Again, “illegal alien” is a legal term. Besides, if we wanted to disparage or dehumanize them we’d refer to them as stinky illegal aliens, germ/disease-ridden aliens, or immoral illegal aliens. Rather, we are (generally speaking) a benevolent majority, and wish them well (even offering generous stipends and tickets to self-deport) -- in their homeland. Undocumented (legal) aliens can stay, but they should face a pecuniary punishment for irresponsibly losing their documentation. Perhaps be encouraged to ante up for a Trump Gold Card using a layaway plan.

