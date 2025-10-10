The Left’s multicultural conquest

After alienating half of Americans with their insane agenda, (chemically sterilizing children, surgically mutilating their genitals, putting graphic pornography in K-12 school libraries, etc., etc., ad nauseam), Democrats then shifted their focus to white, Christians/Jewish Americans, especially if they were male. They created a welfare state and began collapsing it by welcoming millions of unvetted third-world immigrants, many from countries openly hostile to the U.S.

They've pursued a ruthless strategy to dismantle America's founding ethos, replacing its Judeo-Christian backbone with a multicultural mosaic that erodes traditional values. The evidence is undeniable -- from Hillary Clinton's sneering attacks on "Christian nationalists" to the transformation of once-American towns into Islamic enclaves. This isn't just coincidence, it’s a slow-rolling conquest unfolding in real time. Doubt me? Check out what's happening in the U.K. and Western Europe.

On an episode of “Morning Joe,” Hillary launched into a tirade in which she railed against a world "dominated by white men of a certain persuasion, certain religion." Much like her "deplorable" slur, (which many of us wear proudly), she now brands Bible-believing patriots as extremists threatening their secular utopia. "Christian nationalism" is the Left's latest weapon -- a moral panic designed to shame faithful Americans into silence. It bundles ordinary churchgoers with fringe lunatics and equates Scripture-inspired laws on family and life with theocracy. Only a leftist would think there’s something wrong with loving Jesus and your country.

They claim Republicans are imposing our morality on them, failing to realize that every policy imposes morality. The question is, "Whose morality is being imposed?" The Democrats' abortion "choice" obliterates the unborn, while their moral relativism worships a leftist government bureaucracy over God's eternal order. This is a new pagan faith and it's inimical to the biblical principles that built America.

They have repeatedly disavowed the so-called "Replacement Theory," yet NY Times columnist Michelle Goldberg actually wrote an article in 2018 entitled, "We can replace them." In it, she celebrated the "embittered white conservative minority" being "swamped by a new multiracial polyglot majority." She urged Democrats to prove white nationalist fears true by flooding the polls with minorities and leftists, turning red states purple and then blue.

Stacey Abrams' near-miss in Georgia highlighted their playbook -- import voters, dilute the Judeo-Christian core, and reframe resistance as racism. Fast forward to today: Resident (not a typo) Biden's open borders accelerated this, with millions of immigrants reshaping electorates and cultures.

Nowhere is this more evident than Dearborn, Michigan. Once a symbol of American industry, it's now a Sharia shadowland. Census data reveals Arab Americans -- mostly Yemeni and Lebanese Muslims -- comprise 54.5% of the population and up to 70% in the schools. The city boasts an Arab mayor, Arab signage, and halal everything. The Arabic-speaking Police Chief Issa Shahin proclaims "Hamdullah, Hamdullah" (praise Allah) at events, and notes that Muslim officers surged from 3% to 50%. Mosques blare calls to prayer multiple times a day over resident petitions and flouting noise ordinances.

In his book, Slavery, Terrorism and Islam: The Historical Roots and Contemporary Threat, Dr. Peter Hammond warned that at 5%, Muslims demand halal, at 10%, riots brew, above 50%, persecution looms. Dearborn is facing Islamization, with police prioritizing faith over the Constitution.

Democrats acclaim this as "progress" -- diversity over unity, Islam over Judeo-Christianity. But history whispers a warning: nations that bow to foreign gods invite judgment. America must reclaim its Judeo-Christian soul before the replacement becomes irreversible.

