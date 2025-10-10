Party like it's 1859

My late father used to say that history always repeats itself. I'm not sure if it always does but it sure looks like 1859 in Chicago. I mean when some states decided to challenge the federal government. Who knew that “states’ rights” would turn into civil war?

Here is a good one from John Kass:

Are we living in 1859? I ask it that way because all you can see and hear from Chicago are chaos, anarchy, violence, leftist conspiracy theories and exhortations by Democrats to ruin, and murder federal officials enforcing the law. It’s getting worse by the day. The residents of the Democrat fever swamp now scream across broadcast media that President Trump will end Democracy in a year. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to rely on information from the local left-leaning corporate legacy news media–Sun Times and Tribune -- as violent leftist mobs backed by Democrat politicians continue attacking federal law enforcement officers across the country.

The chief culprit is Governor J.B. Pritzker who would rather talk about President Trump than the killings and shootings every weekend in Chicago. Imagine being a news reader on the Sunday night news in Chicago and starting every newscast with the sick news that more people, often children, got killed or shot over the weekend.

Why does the governor tolerate this? It's hard to believe that a serious man would do so. He could flood Chicago with the Illinois National Guard and stop the mess. It's really that simple. Or course, doing so would anger "the squad" and he may end up with a primary next year. It could also doom his plans to get the 2028 nomination and survive one of those debates where everyone would be blaming Trump for everything.

The second culprit is Mayor Brandon Johnson. This man is beyond a joke. He is dangerous and does not care, as Mr. Kass points out:

At a press conference on Monday, the comically illiterate buffoon Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, already famous for his battles with reality and his wild panic attacks, continued painting his deranged Civil War fantasies. This time the mayor claimed that “the extreme Right in this country refuse to accept the results of the Civil War. They have repeatedly called for a rematch.”

A rematch, Mr. Mayor? Are the Cubs playing the White Sox at Wrigley?

The Pritzker-Johnson duo are responsible for this mess no matter how many times they want to blame it on Trump.

Last, but not least, the voters share some blame here. These guys win elections because too many people in Illinois have checked out and hope that the problems go away.

Image: AT via Magic Studio