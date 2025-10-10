The Danish government forcefully sterilized Greenlanders for decades?

I read this startling report in LifeSite News, about Denmark's government forcibly sterilizing the Greenlanders:

The Danish government forced contraceptives onto the population of Greenland for decades, an investigation revealed. In the 1960s and ’70s, thousands of Inuit women and girls were fitted with intra-uterine devices (IUDs) by Danish doctors as part of a government program to prevent them from reproducing. A few cases of forced contraception took place after the 1970s as well, and as late as 2018, the BBC reported.

WTH?

Greenland. with its tiny, five-figure population, was a colony of Denmark until 1953, though it has gradually gained more independence over the past several decades. However, it is still an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen did subsequently issue an apology, saying, “We cannot change what has happened. But we can take responsibility.” She added, “On behalf of Denmark, I would like to say sorry.”

Sorry?

Translation: “Frightfully sorry (we got caught). Oops. Hate that when that happens. We never really meant to forcefully sterilize the indigenous peoples. I mean, sometimes things just fall through the cracks.”

Why is no one calling Frederiksen and her ilk Hitlers, Nazis, and fascists? “We love our indigenous peoples, it’s just that sometimes we forcefully sterilize them so they cannot reproduce. But, we long ago and unequivocally discontinued that program, I think, except for a relatively brief period in 2018.”

Greenlanders, I’d suggest you reconsider President Trump’s offer to make you part of the American experiment. Especially because we don’t force our people — indigenous or not — to use contraceptives or have abortions. We’re kinda cool that way. And we believe euthanasia isn’t cool.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License