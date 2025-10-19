Scott Wiener, avatar of the modern Democrat party, eyes the House

We all thought that no one more reprehensible than Nancy Pelosi could represent San Francisco in Congress. Well, it turns out that there’s a challenger to that title: California state senator Scott Wiener. Wiener is obsessed with his gay sexuality, especially the more perverse corners of that world, given his proudly flaunted S&M stylings. Throughout his political career, he’s done what he can to protect AIDS spreaders and pedophiles. If he wins, the United States House of Representatives will be severely degraded by his presence.

First, this is Scott Wiener, in all his boastful, deviant sexual glory. (And it’s not the gay part I’m noting; it’s the S&M part.)

(To fully understand the image, you need to know that, beginning in 1974, the Castro Street Fair was the “cute” gay fair, with lumberjack-clad men and fun arts and crafts for sale. The Folsom Street Fair, which opened in 1984, was the “rough” fair that allowed homosexuals to take their fetishes, mostly BDSM, to the street. It’s “R-rated.” The most extreme fair, the Dore Alley or Up Your Alley Fair, opened in 1985, and is “X-rated” because it is so sick. If Wiener’s been there, he’s not boasting about it.)

Wiener spends as much time protecting perverted sexual practices as he does promoting other leftist causes. (I’ve included at the bottom of this post a minimalist outline of all of his proposals over the years.) When you examine his record, you see someone who is obsessed with gay sexuality and urbanization (which drives Democrat voting), along with the usual stuff about climate change and the environment. The only good thing about him is that he supports Israel (and his fellow leftists hate that).

While Wiener hasn’t written or sponsored pro-illegal immigrant legislation, he’s made it very clear where he stands on the subject:

Folsom Street Fair says ICE OUT OF CALIFORNIA & F*CK FASCISTS



HAPPY FOLSOM! pic.twitter.com/J49z50XP8D — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 28, 2025 He may be a Harvard-educated lawyer (or, maybe, it’s because he is a Harvard-educated lawyer), but he seems unclear about the Supremacy Clause as it applies to federal control over immigration: A bunch of guys with ski masks, assault rifles & military fatigues jump out of a Penske rental truck in a parking lot & start grabbing people. Totally normal in 2025 America.



ICE OUT OF CALIFORNIA pic.twitter.com/qZcKGQ3WMa — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) August 6, 2025 He may be a Harvard-educated lawyer (or, maybe, it’s because he is a Harvard-educated lawyer), but he seems unclear about the Supremacy Clause as it applies to federal control over immigration:

Heartened by his success in pushing California to the left, especially when it comes to LGBTQ+ matters, Wiener now has the House of Representatives in his sights:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will face a primary challenge in 2026 from Scott Wiener, a leather-wearing state lawmaker who is a “drag queen advocate” and has already raised $1 million for his campaign. Wiener, who has represented San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area in the California Senate since 2016, had previously said he would wait until Pelosi, 85, retired to run for her long-held congressional seat, but multiple outlets reported on Friday that the state lawmaker will announce his candidacy for Congress next week.

Because that article was published a few days ago, “next week” means sometime this week.

Wiener has a demographic in mind to get his campaign off the ground:

Wiener, 55, is described as “one of the strongest LGBTQ civil rights champions in the nation,” on his state Senate profile. He’s backed legislation promoting so-called gender-affirming care for minors; allowing non-binary designations on government IDs; and ending the mandatory inclusion of adults who have oral and anal intercourse with minors on sex offender registries, arguing that the law “disproportionately targets LGBT young people.” [snip] In response to a 2022 Texas legislative effort to ban drag shows when minors are present, Wiener floated schools “offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum.” “Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement,” he tweeted.

Given Nancy Pelosi’s manifest decrepitude, Wiener has the advantage of being actually alive, which is always a plus in a political candidate. In addition, the only other primary challenger as of now is Saikat Chakrabarti, a multimillionaire with communist policies. Chakrabarti was AOC’s political advisor during her first campaign, and was seen wearing a t-shirt with the image of Subhas Chandra Bose (aka Netaji) on it. For those in the know, the t-shirt is problematic, since Bose was an ally of both Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan. In other words, he was a real fascist.

It's early days yet, and others may appear on the scene, but Wiener is not a fringe figure in San Francisco politics. He’s right there in the center of that lunatic scene and stands a good chance of winning on name-recognition alone. If he does, keep in mind that he is very much an avatar of today’s Democrat party.

***

Scott Wiener’s legislative ideas

San Francisco Board of Supervisors and the California legislature

The early years in San Francisco: More affordable housing More municipal transit More taxis Better pedestrian safety Limited public nudity except at permitted events Park hours at public parks to improve safety, along with more money for safety (passed) Promoting food trucks (passed) Improved street surfacing Water recycling in new apartments

The later years in San Francisco Increased HIV/AIDS funding (successful) San Francisco boycotted states that he felt were insufficiently supportive of the LGBTQ+ crowd (passed) Parental leave for both parents, requiring San Francisco employers to give employees up to six weeks of paid time off (passed) Soda tax Restaurants could continue to charge extra fees (passed)

California Senate Decriminalization of psychedelic drugs Downgrade from a felony to a misdemeanor knowingly exposing someone to HIV/AIDS (passed) Create a non-binary option for government documents (passed) Speech limitations on employees in long-term care facilities to prevent LGBTQ+ discrimination (passed, but overturned in court) Expanded access to HIV-prevention medicine by eliminating the requirement for a doctor’s prescription (passed) Preventing reconstructive surgery on the minute number of infants who are truly intersex at birth Keep off the sex offenders list people convicted of non-forcible oral or anal sex with minors over 14 if the age gap between perpetrator and victim is less than ten years (passed) Turning California into a “trans refuge” state where minors can come from other states for dangerous drugs and mutilating surgery (passed) Mandated installation of solar panels on many new buildings Net neutrality (passed) Forcing the president to disclose his taxes as a prerequisite to appearing on the California ballot (passed, but overturned in court) Forcing CalTrans to prioritize enhanced bike lanes, pedestrian walkways, and public transit (passed) Placing a 40% estate tax on estates of $3.5 million-plus for an individual or $7 million for a couple Forcing communities to build what amounts to low-income housing (passed) Mandating cities and counties to build high-density housing near public transit hubs Allowing four housing units on lots originally zoned for a single unit, an effort to urbanize the suburbs (passed) Barring communities from establishing minimum lot sizes to prevent dense urban housing (passed) Exempting California university systems from complying with California’s Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”) review process (passed) Allowing all-day parking in front of homes near public transit Allow bars to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. Stop hunting black bears Roll back the CEQA to develop downtown San Francisco Put speed governors on cars so that they cannot exceed 10 miles above the speed limit Place controls on AI development



Image: X screen grab.