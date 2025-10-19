The dangerous hyper-feminization of American culture and politics

Let me be brutally honest here: I hate it when someone makes exactly the same point I’ve been saying for years, except that the other person says it so much better than I did that everyone finally sits up and takes notice. In this case, the point I’ve been making is that the feminization of our institutions is destroying them, and that leftist women are driving the insanity of American politics. I started making the first point more than a decade ago at my blog; I’ve been making the second point relentlessly at American Thinker since 2020.

Image created using AI.

However, I wasn’t making headway with my point, so I may as well not have made it at all. Now, though, Helen Andrews has written an absolutely splendid essay at Compact entitled “The Great Feminization,” and she powerfully makes the same argument I’ve been muddling about with for so long. No wonder her essay is gaining traction.

Actually, as she concedes, even Andrews isn’t the first to make the point. Instead, she opens her essay by pointing to something the pseudonymous “J. Stone” wrote in 2019 when Larry Summers was driven from Harvard. In that essay, the author argued that “woke” culture is actually hyperfeminine culture. Andrews sums up the point of J. Stone’s essay this way:

The essay argued that it wasn’t just that women had cancelled the president of Harvard; it was that they’d cancelled him in a very feminine way. They made emotional appeals rather than logical arguments. [snip] This cancellation was feminine, the essay argued, because all cancellations are feminine. Cancel culture is simply what women do whenever there are enough of them in a given organization or field.

The reminded me of my daughter, back in 2019, while still a student at one of America’s most hard-left liberal arts colleges, telling me that, if women controlled the world, there would still be wars. “But first,” she added, “they wouldn’t talk to each other for a month.” (My daughter, I’m happy to say, escaped the scourge of hard-leftism, in part, I think, because the overt politics got her hackles up and roused her oppositional streak.)

Andrews says that reading J. Stones’ words was a revelation:

The explanatory power of this simple thesis was incredible. It really did unlock the secrets of the era we are living in. Wokeness is not a new ideology, an outgrowth of Marxism, or a result of post-Obama disillusionment. It is simply feminine patterns of behavior applied to institutions where women were few in number until recently.

I wish I’d made my point that clearly. Kudos to Andrews for doing so.

Andrews charts how women have been taking over the professions: For sheer numbers, they dominate academia, and, as of 2019, “Women became a majority of the college-educated workforce nationwide in 2019.” They are also closing in on becoming the majority of managers in America, since they’ve already hit the 46% mark.

I’ll just add that, considering that managerial and professional jobs are the big breadwinners, the same men who used to be the financial mainstay of a family are being relegated to the back seat. This is a looming disaster.

What holds a society together is a family unit, and what holds a family unit together is a man’s sense of obligation to his progeny. If he’s a useless appendage, he’s not sticking around.

You have only to look at the disaster for the black community when welfare made it possible for women to have children without the downsides of men (yes, you guys leave the toilet seats up, among other things), men were banished. The result was familial breakdown, generational poverty, criminal young men, and promiscuous young women.

But back to Andrews. Her essay goes on to discuss how women’s group dynamics are different. Those dynamics may work well for interpersonal relationships, especially among groups of women in a village who must carry out tasks and raise children together, but it’s a failure at the national political level. Women are backstabbers, although the neurotic young women at the front line of leftist protests have become shrilly aggressive; they’re unable to compartmentalize, which means they cannot separate the personal from larger institutional or national goals; they carry grudges, which means wars cannot end, and more.

Women have real and useful skill sets, and there are always women who think and behave in ways more traditionally associated with men, but the fact is that feminizing America has been bad for America.

Anyway, Andrews’ essay is long, but it’s all worth reading. I’m not arguing for women to be returned to a state of barefoot, pregnant, and in the kitchen, but there must be some balance in America, with the best sides of men’s and women’s nature, if we are to survive. Otherwise, our entire nation risks becoming one giant, vicious, ill-managed catfight across our institutions and national polity.