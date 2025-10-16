Rob Homans deserves to be remembered

Rob Homans, a military veteran, died by suicide in August of this year at age 35.

(When you look at the suicide numbers in America, the veteran community sees a rate of 34.7 per 100,000, while the civlian population sees a rate of 17.1 per 100,000; veterans kill themselves at double the rate that non-veterans do.)

As a teenager, Rob declined to pursue a promising career as a soccer star, turning down scouts from a professional team, and joined the British Army. By 19, he’d been sent for his first tour in Afghanistan; by 21, he was back for round two.

Meet Robert Homans of Birmingham. He served in Afghanistan from the age of 19.



After returning to the UK, he struggled with PTSD and lost his home. He applied for social housing, but was refused help because he wasn't a migrant.



He killed himself soon after, in August 2025.

Per an item by Chris Matthews at the Daily Mail, Rob’s mother said that when Rob came back from his deployments, “he was broken.” The experiences he endured while serving his nation left him “struggling in the years after he left the army” but the last straw for Rob came when tried to get back on his feet, reaching out to his local government for assistance, only to be told he wasn’t a “priority.”

Naturally, the English government’s first concern were the Taliban fighters now living in Rob’s community after they’d been imported as “refugees” and “asylum-seekers,” and all the other third world foreigners who never gave a dime, a drop of blood, or had any ounce of love and devotion for England or its people, like these guys:

This is insane. Taxpayers will fund £60 MILLION for illegal boat migrants to see private doctors.



The contract will run to 2035!



They are just laughing at us now 🤡 pic.twitter.com/c8uZxT1V1Z — Bernie (@Artemisfornow) October 16, 2025

I wonder how many of the Afghans now in the U.K. may have crossed paths with Homans during his deployments as Taliban fighters? Had they ever shot at him? His friends? Had they maybe even killed a Brit? For reference, around 89% of the UK armed forces personnel who died in Afghanistan during the war occurred because of “hostile military action.”

So, if Rob wanted any help from the local council, his only option was a bed in an apartment of strangers (what the British government call an HMO, or a House of Multiple Occupancy), far from his support system of family and friends, in an area of town that was “a known drug-addled area.” (Rob had dealt with addiction issues, so this was a non-starter.) Here’s what Matthews writes, after speaking with Rob’s mother:

‘[The woman from Housing] said, if he doesn’t take this HMO, then I’ll have no choice but to close his housing application down and put on the system that he’s not engaging. And that’s what she did. ‘I went over to meet him and he’s outside and crying. ‘He said, ‘The system is just broke mum, look.’ And he pointed over to these two guys that were sleeping in the doorway, and they were veterans too. ‘He said, ‘I’ve got nothing against any section of the community. All I’m asking for is fairness. That hotel over there is full of refugees. Why can’t I have that? If they can house them, why can’t they house me temporarily till I get on my feet? I fought for this country and it means nothing.’

"I FOUGHT FOR THIS COUNTRY AND IT MEANS NOTHING"



Haunting last words of Veteran Rob Homans who took his own life after being left homeless on the streets



Multiple tours of Afghanistan broke him and when he asked for help the council refused



Meanwhile illegal migrants get to… pic.twitter.com/vmV57Lp9t4 — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) October 12, 2025

And, as it turns out, the same local council that threw Rob off the list for housing help recently signed up to be a “City of Sanctuary” which “requires councils to create tailored policies to benefit asylum seekers and refugees.”

This young man served his nation and his people, and the government hated him for it. Can anyone argue at this point that the English government isn’t waging a war against its own people?

