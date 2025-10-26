'No Kings?' Vote accordingly

I hate bullies. Always have. Acted on it a few times when I was younger.

Why do I say this here and now?

Two reasons:

1) Because there is no bigger bully than government. Period. Kings, dictators, assorted other tyrants, and massive Socialist/communist governments have proven this to be true throughout history.

2) President Trump is routinely accused of being a Nazi, dictator, tyrant, wannabe king. And this is ridiculous libel and slander.

Trump punches up. He takes on the Deep State, Big Education, Big Media (fake news), etc. And he does so on behalf of the people.

By contrast, Democrats typically punch down, arresting individuals in kayaks alone on the ocean, or who defy orders to shelter in place. Don’t wish to accept an experimental mRNA vaccine into your body? Well, that is definitively not your choice. “Progressives” also attempt to harass and “cancel” folks for tweets and social media posts they don't like.

The United States was founded explicitly to protect individuals from bloated and abusive government that would usurp our natural rights granted to us by our Creator.

Antifa, BLM, anarchists -- and other subversive groups -- riot, attack law enforcement personnel, loot businesses small and large, and burn down portions of cities, albeit in a “mostly peaceful” way, according to the lamestream media.

These groups cause untold suffering and billions of dollars in losses to cities, minority-owned businesses, and individuals alike. They run roughshod over others’ lives, because they can, and accept no blame.

That’s the very definition of a bully … on a vast scale. President Trump seeks to cease and prevent this chaos and destruction. He is the anti-bully.

The real kings, the true authoritarians are, inarguably, Democrats and progressives.

Trump fights for the littlest man possible: the individual.

Democrats fight only to increase their own power. And they will employ any tactic, no matter the consequences, in their crazed pursuit of permanent power.

Wanna “stick it to the man?” Vote for the likes of Trump and Vance, not Schumer, Newsom, Walz, or Pritzker, as they are the actual men who would be kings.

The phrase "the king has no clothes" refers to a situation where someone is pretending to be something they are not, and/or when a similar deception is revealed, and perhaps also to the inability of others to acknowledge the truth.

That description demonstrably does not fit the man sitting in the Oval Office, but it perfectly applies to the likes of Schumer, Pelosi, and Omar … and their allies in “education” and the media.

Want to take part in a real “No Kings” rally? Go to your polling place and vote Republican in the Novembers to come.

