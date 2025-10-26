Totenkopf tattoo reveals the leftist link to Nazis

After 100 years of lies, projection, and gaslighting, the violent left has finally been exposed as people who favor national socialism.

That is obvious enough to me in the tattoo sported by a Democrat Senate candidate, with its imagery of the SS Totenkopf, the skull-and-crossbones emblem used by NSDAP “Death’s Head” units, as described by American Thinker contributor Eric Utter here.

Violent leftists have always projected these ideas and evil imagery as a way of distracting from the long list of common traits between them and other national parties of socialists.

But now it's all catching up to them.

It started with the steady disintegration of their efforts to alter history and deny their essential aims, with numerous books, such as Killing History by L.K. Samuels, Hitler's National Socialism by Rainer Zitelmann, and Hitler's Beneficiaries: Plunder, Racial War, and the Nazi Welfare State by Götz Aly describing the phenomenon.

In addition to videos such as "Hitler's Socialism: The Evidence is Overwhelming," there are also numerous writings that have highlighted the commonalities between the various socialist parties across different nations, which includes the Nazis.

Their lies only work on those who haven't learned the facts, or who need to know that NSDAP stands for Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei, "National Socialist German Workers' Party."

What do they have in common? Well, every leftist-socialist party in every nation tends towards violence, including the 'Democratic' party.

The Democrats are the party of the KKK, the Weather Underground and "antifa," all violent groups.

Now they have a candidate with a ‘literal Nazi tattoo,’ making it even harder for them to engage their denial machinery.

Scott Jennings noted on CNN that:

This is who they are." Is that very on brand right now? Very on-brand Nazi tattoo. Getting a Nazi tattoo made him more popular among Democrats. You've got a guy running for attorney general in Virginia who wants to murder Republicans.

Dem after Dem called Trump, Elon, etc. Nazis. They accused Hegseth of Nazi tattoos (FALSE). And now? The most popular Dem Senate candidate in AMERICA has actual Nazi tattoos & the full backing of the radical Sanders wing of the Democratic Party. OWN IT. pic.twitter.com/WzgknJR5UW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 25, 2025

Because they are O.K. with someone with a NSDAP “Death’s Head” tattoo as well as supporting a candidate running for attorney general in Virginia who wants to murder Republicans.

They are the baddies of the Mitchell and Webb skit:

... “Death’s Head” and all. This was noted to be a common trait of the left, along with a bizarre affinity for guillotines.

“To do evil, a human being must first of all believe that what he's doing is good," -Aleksander Solzhenitsyn.

Why is this important?

These days, we are in a battle between good and evil, with one side clearly being more violent than the other.

They used to play games with the data – ignoring left-wing violence, while attributing non-political violence to the right.

This used to be just an academic exercise, a part of a debate between the two sides of the political divide. But now with an increasingly violent left, the mask is coming off.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Screen shot from Der Kommandant English video, via YouTube