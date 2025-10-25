No Kings=crazy teachers

It’s long been known supposedly spontaneous, “grass roots” anti-Trump/America protests are anything but. The Trump Administration is investigating who has been organizing and funding them. Unsurprisingly, it’s the usual leftist suspects. Surprising to many is that among the most bloodthirsty, deranged, sociopathic protestors are K-12 and college teachers.

I’m not surprised.

Teaching high school and college English was my second career. My first--law enforcement--well prepared me for teaching. Teacher unions are notorious for their Marxist orientation, so it should be unsurprising a great many teachers are too, and not only in blue states.

Far too many teachers think themselves missionaries for their sociopolitical causes. Republican teachers occasionally think themselves missionaries for Christianity. One young, new teacher at my mid-sized Texas high school earnestly wanted to win souls for Christ. Fortunately, our principal, a former NFL linebacker, kindly and professionally disabused him of that notion. Democrats are not so easily converted to teaching rather than indoctrination. Their classroom walls tend to be festooned with LGBTQWERTY+- propaganda, they sport all manner of piercings and neon hair and math—and everything else—is racist.

Then there are those who want to kill Normal Americans and law enforcement officers, like this LA history teacher and anti-ICE activist:

Ron Gochez, a teacher at Dr. Maya Angelou Community High School and a spokesperson for Unión del Barrio, spoke during a news conference Tuesday, criticizing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. "Don't forget where you're standing. This is South Central Los Angeles," he said. "They [ICE] are not the only ones with guns in this city. Don't forget that. And I don't say that because I'm calling for violence; I'm saying that because the people have every right to defend themselves against masked, unidentified gunmen. "The people have every right to defend themselves," he added. "That's not violent. That's intelligent."

That would be the “masked, unidentified gunmen” wearing uniforms, body armor and patches clearly identifying themselves as law enforcement, the same people facing a 1000% increase in violent assaults. And no, that’s not intelligent, it’s suicidal and arguably sedition and nullification. Gochez is apparently unqualified to teach history and is certainly a danger to children.

Cross Flyover Country to Chicago, where we find elementary school teacher Lucy Martinez participating in a “No Kings” rally, like Gochez. Like Gochez she was clueless about history, though she was more aggressive and bloodthirsty:

Graphic: X Post

Lucy Martinez was allegedly videoed making gestures seemingly alluding to Kirk's assassination at a protest, identified as a 'No Kings' rally, at the weekend. A video went viral online of a woman, who social media users soon identified as Martinez, pointing her finger at her neck with her thumb in the air, in a gesture that mimics a gun. She raised and lowered her finger to her neck while appearing to mouth the word 'bang.' Her movements appeared to mock the death of 31-year-old Kirk, who was fatally shot in the side of his neck at Utah Valley University in September. According to one social media user, the person recording the video was in a truck with a Kirk flag on it.

The video wasn’t alleged; it was the real thing. She didn’t appear to mouth “bang,” she shouted it. And she didn’t “appear” to mock the assassination of Charlie Kirk, she did it—on camera. Since all that apparent derangement, Martinez has gone underground and so has her school which deleted its website:

Graphic: X Post

The Principal of Nathan Hale Elementary School issued this statement:

Graphic: X Post

As one might expect, the principal is portraying Martinez as a victim in a letter sent to parents and staff:

"Dear Hale Parents and Staff, safety continues to be my top priority, which is why I am writing to notify you of a situation involving our school," the letter states. "We were recently made aware of social media posts with language that resembles a potential threat to a staff member. We take all potential threats extremely seriously to ensure the safety of our school community." "The Chicago Police Department and the CPS Office of Safety and Security have been notified, and CPD is currently investigating this situation further," Iles-Gomez continued.

Teachers retain First Amendment rights, particularly for speech on their own time. However, school administrators have a duty to ensure teachers reflect American values and the values of their communities. Ensuring teachers are minimally sane is also a plus. Teachers encouraging the murder of police officers and celebrating assassination have no place in the classroom

Sadly, Gochez and Martinez apparently do reflect the values of their communities and their school administrators.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.