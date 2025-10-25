Doug Ford steps in it

Maybe it's me but I've never been very impressed with Ontario PM Doug Ford. He comes across like that kid in school who is always picking a fight and gets his butt kicked every time. Do you remember when he was talking about retaliating against northeastern consumers over electricity? How dumb can this guy be?

PM Ford's staff decided to run an ad on U.S. TV criticizing President Trump's tariffs. They used a poorly edited President Reagan radio commentary and even the Reagan Foundation is punching back. Here is the story:

President Trump late Thursday evening announced all trade negotiations with Canada have been terminated after the government of Ontario, Canada, created an ad campaign using selective audio of President Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs. Trump accused the government of Ontario of interfering with the Supreme Court’s decision on his tariffs. The high court is set to hear oral arguments on November 5 on Trump’s tariffs after a lower court ruled they were illegal. “The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs,” Trump said. The ad was for $75,000,000 They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts,” President Trump said on Truth Social. “TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT,” Trump added.

Stupid move, Doug. I spoke with a Canadian friend an hour ago and he said that other provincial governors are angry. They want a trade deal with the U.S., not childish behavior like this.

Moral of the story: Don't mess with Trump by altering Reagan's words.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Eurasia Group