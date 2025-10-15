No king, just an effective executive

Leftists have another No Kings protest scheduled for this upcoming weekend. It’s hard to keep track of the myriad themes that the Left has used to protest since Donald Trump’s inauguration. First there was Hands Off, when Democrats falsely claimed that Republicans were gutting Medicare and Social Security. Then there were the Free Palestine protests, mainly on college campuses across the country. Followed by 50501 protests — 50 protests. 50 states. 1 movement. And, let’s not forget the short-lived Bernie/AOC “Fighting Oligarchy” tour.

They’ve (seemingly) settled on No Kings.

As is common with today’s Leftist — they offer no practicable, affirmative ideas for how to better the lives of Americans, only a toddler-esque tantrum, virtue-signaling their unhappiness with the pace and success of Trump 47. They’ve assigned kingship to Donald Trump’s effective execution of the agenda that he ran on, and that a plurality of Americans voted for. This is in striking contrast to the ineptitude of Joe Biden’s administration and Kamala Harris’ campaign.

President Trump closed the border, what Democrats had insisted could not be done by their executive, and/or without legislation. Donald Trump signed executive orders announcing its closure on day one, and assigned competent administrators (Kristi Noem / Tom Homan) to affect his promise to the American people. We have now hit a 55-year low for border crossings.

President Trump began deporting “criminal illegal aliens” and offered those here illegally a pathway (the CBP One app) to self-deport. To date, it’s reported that 2 million illegal aliens have either left on their own accord, or been deported, with many of those being violent criminal aliens — MS-13 and Tren de Aragua. The FBI (Kash Patel) reports that they have rescued thousands of trafficked children, and arrested and detained hundreds of child sex and labor traffickers.

President Trump announced a new era for our military, and tasked Pete Hegseth with building a military based on lethality and preparedness. To this end, Hegseth immediately disbanded the woke and DEI components that had rotted our war fighting efforts, purged “trans” soldiers, and established a War Department premised on fitness and merit.

President Trump vowed to Make America Safe Again. On this front, he brought the National Guard into Washington D.C., which has seen a marked decline in murders, carjackings, and violent assaults. He has partnered with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to bring the National Guard to help clean-up Democrat-run, crime-ridden Memphis. These actions have case-proofed that “crime is a choice.” Portland, Chicago, Oakland, Minneapolis, and Baltimore have (seemingly) chosen crime over safety, although it’s been reported that Maryland Governor Wes Moore may invite the Guard in to help clean-up Baltimore.

For three decades, Donald Trump (and many Democrats) decried the negative consequences of “free trade” and its impact on our workforce, and particularly our over-reliance on China and other adversaries for critical components within our supply-chain. President Trump, with Scott Bessent, boldly instituted a new tariff strategy to bring home good-paying manufacturing jobs, negotiate international investment (north of $10 trillion), and lessen our reliance on China for critical components for defense and pharmaceuticals.

This week saw President Trump (and Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff) bring peace to the Middle East. While the initial phase has been accomplished with the release of remaining Israeli hostages, he has formed strategic alliances with Arab countries in the Middle East and has convinced them that a new “golden age” could be available to all who seek peace.

King? Nah. Just an effective executive. Something that the Democrats have not had in a long, long time.

Image from Grok.