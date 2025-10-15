Jackass: Newsom posts 'dumb and dumber' meme about Trump's peace triumph

Since when is peace in the Middle East -- the kind of peace every president since Jimmy Carter has spent inordinate time chasing down like a chimera -- 'dumb and dumber'?

When the idiot making that claim is Gavin Newsom and his offensive press office.

Here's what the official office of the California governor posted:

In order to commemorate the Gaza Peace Deal and the freedom of 20 innocent Israeli hostages, California Governor Gavin Newsom posted memes making fun of Trump and Netanyahu.



This is an elected government official in a state with a large Jewish and Israeli population. pic.twitter.com/hpfTagVMri — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) October 14, 2025

After the posting didn't go over well, it was taken down. But we all know what he meant the first time.

It's disgusting in the extreme, given the intensity of the recent conflict which appeared to be insoluable until President Trump moved forward to end this costly war. Brought on by evil Hamas terrorists, it began with more than 1,200 cold-blooded murders of mostly Israeli civilians of the kind who believed to a fault in living in peace with their neighbors, and continued on as more than 200 people were taken hostage -- starved, beaten, sexually assaulted, forced to dig their own graves, kept in heinous isolation where some could barely breathe, deprived of news of their families, mentally and physically tortured -- for two long years, while civilian areas of Gaza were bombed back to the stone age, the Hamas terrorists using them as human shields and many of them collaborators.

That's ugly stuff, an intractible fire of war that looks impossible to put out ... and yet Trump, working with Israeli Premier Binyamin Netanyahu, managed to end the strife and bloodshed, and usher in an era of peace.

The White House posted a picture of Trump and Netanyahu, and these goobers replied with a Dumb and Dumber movie picture replayed as a meme, their hatred and contempt for the two men outweighing (in their pea-brained minds) the reality of the great deed they achieved.

They would do the same thing if Trump and Netanyahu announced a cure for cancer.

It was all so fast and knee-jerk.

And it's strange that their minds actually moved to that as their response. They might have considered ignoring it if it really gave them that much butt-hurt.

Because as Newsom would be first to tell you, he runs California, the world's fourth largest economy taking it on its own, meaning, he's a very, very, important person, a governor of exception heft and gravitas.

No, actually, he's just a leftist dickweed. It's fascinating that he picked that movie to make a meme from. Because while he was calling them dumb-and-dumber, Newsom was revealing himself to be the spiritual heir to another idiotic Hollywood comedy descended from the Three Stooges -- the 2002 movie Jackass, which descibes Newsom and his team to a tee.

This is Wikipedia's description:

At least one of them got his privates blown off in the sequel, too.

Now we have Newsom with his idiot stunt riffing 'Dumb and Dumber' and no doubt laughing about it, too, until the phone calls started coming in.

This is not a serious person. N ewsom and his disgusting team demonstrate just how unfit they are for public office with these idiocies, not even funny ones, because Democrats can't meme.

He should crawl under a rock and begone from politics, but he's unlikely to have any self-awareness about how revolting his lowlife behavior really is. He's just enjoying the punishment of being himself.

