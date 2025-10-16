Mascot Madness: Franklin and Marshall College to dispense with Franklin, Marshall

Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is looking for a new mascot.

Apparently, the old mascots, founding father Benjamin Franklin and U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall are no longer considered suitable.

Ergo, the private school initiated a Mascot Working Group, whose page recently read in part: "Our goal is to give it a form that is fun, gender-neutral, and full of personality.” (At this point, “gender-neutral” and “fun” may be oxymorons.)

The school has since de-emphasized the gender-neutral aspect of the change and focused on the fun aspect and the desire to “bring renewed energy and enthusiasm to campus and athletic events.”

In reply to a Blaze News query, the school sent the following missive:

Our intention has always been to identify a mascot that reflects the public leadership and spirit of Ben Franklin and John Marshall as our namesakes and to be inspired by our mascot, the Diplomat. The decision to create a new physical form for the mascot is an opportunity to represent our community spirit in a way that will champion F&M on campus, on the athletic field, and beyond.

Ben Franklin didn’t reflect the public leadership and spirit of … Ben Franklin?

In addition to being an inventor, printer, and discoverer of electricity, Ben Franklin was America’s first real diplomat, acting as ambassador to France for seven years.

Franklin & Marshall College, located in Franklin’s home state of Pennsylvania, was founded in 1787, the same year the Constitution was ratified -- the founding document that Franklin signed.

The school says it has no plans to change its name, just its mascot(s), which it says should, “take the form of creatures, animals, and figures, which is very typical of mascots for universities and sports teams.”

Franklin and Marshall were figures, too, but whatever.

I have the following suggestions for the school’s new mascot and potential logo/nickname:

*A lightning bolt. A nod to Franklin’s shocking discovery that would certainly bring renewed energy to campus athletic events. (See also, Los Angeles Chargers.)

*RuPaul. What’s not to like?

*A peacock. A perfect representation of the school’s virtue signaling and strutting. Go peacocks, go!

*A Quaker.

*A worm. An invertebrate, just like the school’s leaders!

In recent years, universities across the fruited plain have considered changing their mascots and nicknames, and several have done so. You might even call it mascot madness. But what’s in a name anyways, right?

Image: Philadelphia Museum of Art, via Picryl // public domain