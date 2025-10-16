Now that there's peace, what were those Palestinian protests really about?

October 13, 2025, marks a milestone in the Middle East.

Following President Trump's facilitation of a peace deal and ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, hostages held by Hamas have been released and returned to their families after two years of captivity in exchange for Palestinian terrorist prisoners. The cessation of hostilities between Israel and Gaza has brought relief to millions affected by the conflict.

One might expect such a development to unite people across the political spectrum in celebration. But the response has been mixed.

Over the past two years, protestors advocating for Palestinian causes have been prominent on college campuses and social media platforms. Activists and influencers mobilized significant public attention around the cause, often accompanied by blatant antisemitism.

Now that the ceasefire is on, many of these same voices have become quiet.

This raises important questions about the motivations behind some advocacy movements.

Was the goal truly humanitarian relief and peace, or did other agendas drive the discourse? The spread of unverified information and conspiracy theories throughout the conflict suggests that not all advocacy was rooted in factual understanding.

Perhaps the real aim, then, was to influence the youth with non-factual information, including antisemitism. The influence of social media activism on young, impressionable audiences is worth looking at because when movements prioritize rhetoric over truth, the confusion that follows can have lasting effects on how entire generations understand complex geopolitical issues.

Most troubling is the refusal of some of these observers to acknowledge this peace achievement on its own merits. That has to be because of political polarization, or more specifically, Trump-hate. When this kind of political polarization prevents recognition of genuine progress, the protestors risk losing sight of what truly matters: human lives, peace, and the possibility of a better future.

As we think about this historic development, it is worth reflecting on how we all engage with complex international issues. Critical thinking, fact-based discourse, and the willingness to acknowledge positive outcomes — regardless of who achieves them — are essential if we hope to build a more peaceful world.

Lydia Grace is a pseudonym.