Israel’s culture of life versus Gaza’s culture of death

One of the points Israel’s supporters have consistently made since October 7, 2023, is that Israel is a culture of life, while Gaza/Hamas is a death cult. We now have three points of information that highlight these vast differences—and you can draw your own conclusions about those in the West who have opted to champion Gaza/Hamas.

The current war started when Israelis gathered at a life-affirming music festival only to have thousands of men from Gaza cross the border and indiscriminately slaughter as many civilians as possible, both at the festival and in the surrounding kibbutzim. Men, women, children, and even babies were their targets, with the killers doing their utmost to make the deaths as painful and, with their gang rapes of the women, demeaning as possible. And then they proudly broadcast their deeds to the world.

AI updated version of a decades-old meme.

During the war, Israel went out of its way to protect enemy civilians. It repeatedly gave up its military advantage by broadcasting its plans in advance to clear out civilians from targeted areas, and it sent food, water, and electricity to enemy civilians—which, inevitably, meant that Israel was provisioning enemy fighters. On the home front, Israel had a massive protection system, everything from bomb shelters to early warning systems to Iron Dome.

Israel ultimately tried to wage a war that saw only soldiers killed. This was most perfectly illustrated with Operation Grim Beeper against Hezbollah, the most exquisitely targeted military strike in human history.

Meanwhile, on the Gazan side of the war, Hamas deliberately embedded itself in civilian enclaves, stole food from civilians, and blocked them when they tried to leave those areas that Israel had warned would be targeted. It had no protection for its civilians, of course. Of the tens of billions of dollars Gaza received from the West since 2005, when Israel withdrew entirely from the region, none was spent on civilians. Hamas spent all of it on tunnels and weapons.

In addition, Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and the Houthis fired almost 27,000 rockets into Israel’s civilian centers. The only reason tens of thousands of Israelis didn’t die is that Israel had created a protective infrastructure around its population.

And now, with the war wrapping up, we have data to prove exactly how the two sides approached the war.

First, Israel has released Yahya Sinwar’s handwritten notes detailing his goals for the October 7, 2023, attack. These notes make it plain that the Gazan men who invaded Israel followed orders exactly: slaughter as many civilians as brutally as possible and broadcast the slaughter to the world:

Sinwar’s Handwritten Playbook: “Film the Horror, Burn the Neighborhoods”



Sinwar’s Handwritten Playbook: “Film the Horror, Burn the Neighborhoods” 🚨 IDF intelligence has released a six-page handwritten memo from Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, penned in 2022, laying out the invasion plan in chilling detail: weeks of “routine” movements as cover; then a multi-pronged breach, with commanders ordered to generate shock images and blast them out fast to incite unrest in Judea & Samaria and terrorize Israelis. The memo instructs terrorists to trample soldiers, shoot at point-blank range, knife victims, blow up tanks—and explicitly to film it all. It even calls for two or three operations to set an entire neighborhood or kibbutz ablaze using fuel from a tanker, and to broadcast the inferno. Operationally, Sinwar assigns axes for each brigade—North toward the coast; Gaza Brigade northeast; Central Camps northeast with an eastern tilt; Khan Younis east; Rafah southeast—while ordering a rapid surge to “fix facts on the ground” in the first 6–10 hours before Israel can counter. Analysts note the document was captured in Hamas’s tunnel network during IDF operations and that its directives—deception, mass breach, staged atrocity footage—match what the terrorists carried out. This was premeditated psychological warfare aimed at murdering Israelis and broadcasting it to the region.

That is what a death cult does.

Second, we have the extraordinary statistics of civilian to military casualties in Gaza. What they show is that Israel killed fewer civilians than any army in known history, which is especially noteworthy considering that this was urban warfare that that Hamas used its civilians as human shields:

🚨It has just been announced by President Trump that Hamas lost 58,000 people.



The latest overall death total in Gaza is supposedly 67,000.



This amounts to a Civilian to Combatant ration of 0.16 : 1



Wow.



The UN states that the average Civilian to Combatant ratio in wars are… pic.twitter.com/5RPqakw283 — Kosher🎗 (@koshercockney) October 11, 2025

🚨It has just been announced by President Trump that Hamas lost 58,000 people. The latest overall death total in Gaza is supposedly 67,000. This amounts to a Civilian to Combatant ration of 0.16 : 1 Wow. The UN states that the average Civilian to Combatant ratio in wars are 9 : 1 This is 0.16 : 1 The Israelis had shown throughout, that they went out of their way to protect civilian life with techniques such as “roof knocking”, dropping leaflets, sending out text messages, evacuation zones etc This confirms that there obviously is no “genocide” This is the most PRECISE war in world history.

That is what a life-affirming society does.

And third, now that the war is wrapping up, we have the civil war that is starting to rage in Gaza between the various tribes that make up Gaza’s population:

Hamas is currently killing Palestinians all over Gaza, and there is overwhelming silence from much of the world.



Almost no headlines. No marches. No campus protests. No UN outrage.



I don't know how much more obvious it can get that they never cared about Palestinian lives. pic.twitter.com/jVXtG1zWsc — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 12, 2025

AG is right: The left never cared about Palestinians. What leftists cared about was destroying Israel. This is why there’s been complete silence from the left since the ceasefire was announced and Phase I was put into effect. Despite the information about Hamas’s genocidal intentions toward the Jews, Israel’s extraordinary reverence for life, even the lives of its enemies, and the continued death cult among Gazans themselves, do not expect the leftists to change their tune. They still hate the Jews.