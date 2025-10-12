« God is consistent: He always chooses the ‘Bad Boys’ to do His greatest work
October 12, 2025

The media is aghast at Nobel peace prize winner's fierce and continuing praise for Trump

By Monica Showalter
They can't ignore her. And she won't stop praising President Trump.

Nobel peace prize winner Maria Corina Machado has got the press over a barrel with her continuous praise of President Trump, going on every mainstream media outlet to say just that.

Just look at the tight, pained, face of CBS's Lilia Luciano when Machado explains why Trump is so good for world peace and peace in Venezuela -- she pours it on:

CBS had to run with it, there was no editing allowed now, not after the flak they took, the big payouts they paid, for all their selective editing in the past. It probably helps if Bari Weiss is on the job now as chief executive, too.

The narrative was not going as the media bigs had hoped it would go.

Machado apparently gave one to NPR, too, which must have been downright painful for them. They responded this way:

ABC News didn't run an interview with her -- they spent their time gloating that Trump didn't get the prize and she did:

They re-ran an old interview they did of her a year ago with no mention of Trump instead, very likely intentional, given Machado's easy willingness to talk to the press, even from difficult hideout conditions inside the socialist hellhole.

Not exactly newsy in their instincts, which is kind of embarrassing.

CNN seems to have gotten around its dilemma by holding its interviews with her in Spanish via CNN en Español, figuring it could keep any praise for President Trump off the airwaves by ghettoizing the big international news into Latino corner stuff.

Fox, of course, was fair, and just let her say what was on her mind, which included copious praise for President Trump.

And the New York Post really intrigued itself with what she was thinking -- you can tell Machado liked this reporter:

Only a few local stations (and the British press) paid any attention to the dancing in the streets of all the Little Venezuelas around the U.S. at the news of Maria Corina taking the honor -- it might make President Trump look good:

It figures. The press thought they had a good narrative about Trump not winning the prize but much to their surprise, the actual winner gladly praised President Trump for his support for Venezuela's freedom fight.

That's beautiful stuff, filling the mainstream media airwaves with the first positive statements ever made about President Trump that they were in no position to debunk, without looking like jackasses. They just had to listen to it and pretend it wasn't like drinking poison to them. Too bad if they didn't like it.

Somewhere, President Trump is smiling.

Image: Screen shot from CBS News video shared on X

