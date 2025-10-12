The media is aghast at Nobel peace prize winner's fierce and continuing praise for Trump

They can't ignore her. And she won't stop praising President Trump.

Nobel peace prize winner Maria Corina Machado has got the press over a barrel with her continuous praise of President Trump, going on every mainstream media outlet to say just that.

Just look at the tight, pained, face of CBS's Lilia Luciano when Machado explains why Trump is so good for world peace and peace in Venezuela -- she pours it on:

María Corina Machado reflects on receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, President Trump and tells CBS News' @lilialuciano the honor belongs to all Venezuelans fighting for freedom and dignity. https://t.co/9bh8rtdb23 pic.twitter.com/0XMsL76kJp — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 11, 2025

CBS had to run with it, there was no editing allowed now, not after the flak they took, the big payouts they paid, for all their selective editing in the past. It probably helps if Bari Weiss is on the job now as chief executive, too.

The narrative was not going as the media bigs had hoped it would go.

Machado apparently gave one to NPR, too, which must have been downright painful for them. They responded this way:

Why is @NPR, a U.S. government-funded media outlet, claiming that María Corina Machado, the Nobel Peace Prize winner, is far-right? For recognizing the leadership of President Trump? For wanting to free her country from a communist dictatorship that drove 90% of the population… pic.twitter.com/iuaNKApFZq — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) October 12, 2025

ABC News didn't run an interview with her -- they spent their time gloating that Trump didn't get the prize and she did:

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado for her work "promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela" and her push to move the country from dictatorship to democracy. https://t.co/PXjm4S5fQX pic.twitter.com/GOsylCHlEF — ABC News (@ABC) October 10, 2025

They re-ran an old interview they did of her a year ago with no mention of Trump instead, very likely intentional, given Machado's easy willingness to talk to the press, even from difficult hideout conditions inside the socialist hellhole.

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado for her work "promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela."



She told ABC News’ Diane Macedo in 2024 the most important thing is that her movement has the support of the people. pic.twitter.com/OXTpUiHZuy — ABC News (@ABC) October 10, 2025

Not exactly newsy in their instincts, which is kind of embarrassing.

CNN seems to have gotten around its dilemma by holding its interviews with her in Spanish via CNN en Español, figuring it could keep any praise for President Trump off the airwaves by ghettoizing the big international news into Latino corner stuff.

Fox, of course, was fair, and just let her say what was on her mind, which included copious praise for President Trump.

'HE DESERVES IT': 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Maria Corina Machado tells @foxandfriends why she's dedicating her honor to President Trump, praising his "clear and courageous" actions to dismantle criminal structures.



"His actions have been decisive to have Venezuela now at… pic.twitter.com/R9fKGOqXMY — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 11, 2025

And the New York Post really intrigued itself with what she was thinking -- you can tell Machado liked this reporter:

Nobel Peace Prize winner and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado dedicated her award to @POTUS Trump and his “decisive support” of democracy in the South American nation. “This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to… pic.twitter.com/PaQza5mKMj — liten drage (@DrageLiten) October 11, 2025

Only a few local stations (and the British press) paid any attention to the dancing in the streets of all the Little Venezuelas around the U.S. at the news of Maria Corina taking the honor -- it might make President Trump look good:

Venezuelans in “Little Venezuela” — the largest home for the country’s natives in the United States — are welcoming the news that opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize with bittersweetness as deportation threats loomhttps://t.co/4gkWoAgNIO — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) October 11, 2025

A look at how Venezuelans in the US are reacting to Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Prize win https://t.co/KY8FPRd2Gx pic.twitter.com/nmNKwT46ih — The Independent (@Independent) October 11, 2025

'She is relentless': South Florida Venezuelans hail the morale boost of Machado's Nobel Prize (via @TimPadgett2) https://t.co/iFf0UELCnX — WLRN Public Media (@WLRN) October 10, 2025

It figures. The press thought they had a good narrative about Trump not winning the prize but much to their surprise, the actual winner gladly praised President Trump for his support for Venezuela's freedom fight.

That's beautiful stuff, filling the mainstream media airwaves with the first positive statements ever made about President Trump that they were in no position to debunk, without looking like jackasses. They just had to listen to it and pretend it wasn't like drinking poison to them. Too bad if they didn't like it.

Somewhere, President Trump is smiling.

Image: Screen shot from CBS News video shared on X.