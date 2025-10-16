How to pacify the Gaza sector

As far as I understand, the real reason for the gathering of the Arab super-rich in Sharm el-Sheikh is their urgent need for Israeli and American air defense systems, as well as our advanced military and civilian technologies. But two years of Israel’s war with Hamas completely deprived them of access to these systems, as the honor of the Muslim uniform demanded that they side with their so-called “Palestinian brothers.” As a result, Hamas has become a thorn in their side, preventing them from acquiring the coveted weapons of defense against Iran.

Nothing personal, strictly business — yes, today even Muslims find it easier to get rid of Hamas than to endlessly feed this obstacle, which the IDF has almost destroyed. After all, there is nothing more despicable than a losing partner.

I think that this is precisely the conclusion that the brilliant Jared Kushner, the charming Steve Witkoff, the wise Benjamin Netanyahu, and the great Donald John Trump led the rulers of Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates and other rulers of the Arab world to. As a result, almost from today, Hamas, that stinking scourge of terror that, I repeat, is a thorn in the side of the advanced Arab countries, will be governed by a certain “Joint Coordination Center,” announced by President Trump, which “will oversee the ceasefire, secure crossings, humanitarian flows, and the launch of reconstruction projects.”

But there’s a hitch: all these rosy plans for “a great beginning,” in the words of President Trump, “of reconciliation and lasting harmony for Israel and all the peoples of what will soon become a truly magnificent region” are opposed not only by the routed Hamas forces. Even if, under pressure from Arab leaders, all Hamas militants were to lay down their arms, no disarmament of Gaza would occur because Hamas, as a worldview and religion, is in the blood and minds of every single one of the Strip’s two or one and a half million inhabitants.

Judge for yourself: Until October 13, 2023, the “peaceful” Gazarabs lived in paradise — Israel supplied them with water, electricity, fuel, medicine, money, and weapons, while they themselves produced nothing but children for jihad. Children who, from the age of three, or even earlier, were raised on the commandment “Kill the Jew!”

From October 7 to 13 In 2023, after celebrating the massacre of Jews in the Israeli border region with national dances, songs, sweets, and fireworks, Gaza transitioned to socialism. Israeli retaliation brought the Gazarabs food lines, water and electricity shortages, and, most recently, the deaths of their “brother-fighters,” the destruction of their homes, and a mass flight from IDF tanks.

Have these events reconciled them with Israel? Has the loss of their Hamas fathers, sons, and husbands deprived them of the sweet dream of killing Jews? Or, on the contrary, has it multiplied the hatred of Israel they learned with their mother’s milk? (Remember the guy who joyfully shouted on the phone on October 7th, “Mom, I killed ten Jews!” Praise be to God, the IDF found him and sent him to the court of those he killed. But will his mother follow the plan for “reconciliation and lasting harmony for Israel and all nations,” or will she give birth and raise ten avengers for the death of her “freedom fighter”?

Even if tomorrow all Hamas militants were to instantly depart for the virgins in Allah’s harems, the entire remaining population of Gaza was, is, and will be with a thirst for revenge in their blood and with Hamas in their heads. As Giora Eiland wrote in Walla,

Even if Trump’s plan is fully implemented, it will not change the ethos of Gaza’s residents... The education system in Gaza will not change, and the incitement to murder Jews in mosques will continue. Gaza’s dream of repeating October 7, 2023, will not disappear, and the richer Gaza becomes, the more conditions conducive to this will appear.

So what should the future American-Arab rulers of the Strip do? How can they rid its inhabitants of the ideology of terror or at least cool this cauldron of eternally seething hatred?

In 1945, President Eisenhower dealt with the “civilians” of Nazi Germany in the following way: Food coupons were issued only after visiting Buchenwald, Ravensbrück, or another concentration camp, and they were ordered to personally rebury murdered Jews, or watch a film shot in Nazi concentration camps for hours.

The main idea of this method can be applied to Gaza. In Gaza, we have a unique historical opportunity to reconcile the self-proclaimed “Palestinians” with Israel, because a) in the current conditions of total devastation, the entire population, young and old, will continue to be fed by humanitarian aid distributors for a long time to come, and b) this aid will be distributed only after reeducation, not by Israel (God forbid!), but by some “Joint Coordination Center” or “Peace Council” of Western and Arab countries, which Donald Trump will entrust with the management of the Strip.

I imagine that the functioning Arabs of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would be delighted to reeducate and “cure” not only all the “Palestinians” in Gaza, but also all the Houthis and Iranian ayatollahs.

And then, indeed, the gates of “concord and lasting harmony for Israel and all nations” may open. After which, I believe, it will be possible to sell our former air defense systems to friendly Arab countries.

Edward Topol is an author of international bestsellers Red Square, Red Snow. Submarine U-137 and others.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.