How the Fed could bring about the End Times

Peter Turchin’s structural-demographic theory posits that political instability is the inevitable result of two converging, long-term historical forces: popular immiseration (the decline in living standards for the majority) and elite overproduction (an excess supply of elite aspirants competing for finite positions of power and status). Central to this theory is the “wealth pump” — a set of institutional arrangements that systematically transfers economic value from commoners to elites. Turchin dates the start of the current American crisis cycle to the late 1970s. Today, the Federal Reserve’s policies of persistently low interest rates and massive asset purchases since 2008 have served as a powerful, unintentional accelerator, effectively exerting dangerously high pressure on the wealth pump.

The Federal Reserve, through its modern monetary policy, dramatically intensifies the two core variables that define Turchin’s structural recipe for discord:

1. Accelerating Elite Overproduction through Asset Inflation

Elite overproduction describes the condition where the number of individuals with the credentials and resources to be considered “elite” far exceeds the number of actual high-status positions available. This phenomenon is amplified by the Fed’s monetary stance:

Inflating the Rank of Wealth Elites: The single greatest effect of sustained low interest rates and quantitative easing (Q.E.) is the inflation of asset prices — stocks, bonds, and real estate. Since the top 10% of households own the overwhelming majority of these financial assets, this policy acts as a direct wealth transfer, generating rapid, outsized capital gains for the already rich. This not only makes the wealthy dramatically richer, but also functionally multiplies the number of “wealth elites” who cross the net worth threshold for elite status. (For example, the number of American households with net worth over $10 million has exploded since 1980.)

Intensifying Intra-Elite Rivalry: As the overall pool of wealth expands, the competition for the fixed number of top political, bureaucratic, and cultural positions intensifies. This generates the class of "counter-elites" — the frustrated, highly credentialed aspirants who, denied the status they feel entitled to, become radicalized and seek to overthrow the established order. By pouring liquidity into the financial sector, the Fed supercharges the economic engine that produces these high-powered losers, fueling the very political polarization and factionalism that Turchin predicts will lead to institutional gridlock and political violence.

2. Deepening Popular Immiseration through Debt and Cost

Popular immiseration is the flip side of the wealth pump, marked by stagnating real wages, rising debt, and the inability of the general population to secure a stable future. The Fed’s policy choices act directly to depress the purchasing power and stability of the commoners:

The Debt-Fueled Cost of Aspirations: The path to middle-class or elite status in modern America is paved with a college degree, but low-rate monetary policy has created an environment of cheap, readily available credit that has been channeled into tuition. This has fueled the explosion of student loan debt, which now acts as a massive financial anchor on a generation of workers. Statistical analysis shows that soaring student debt is a significant factor exacerbating income inequality. The commoner who borrows to pursue a degree is left with the immiserated status of being highly indebted, underemployed, and incapable of achieving the stability his education promised.

Housing and Basic Security Costs: Low interest rates make mortgages cheaper but also make housing a more attractive investment and speculative asset for large institutions and the wealthy. This demand drives up home prices faster than wages, making homeownership — the quintessential marker of middle-class security — increasingly unattainable for the non-elite. The Fed's attempts to stimulate the economy thus end up inflating the costs of basic stability (housing and education), forcing the majority to bear a heavier financial burden even as their real wages remain flat.

In essence, the Federal Reserve’s reliance on monetary tools to manage the economy has introduced an enormous structural bias into the system. Though intended to prevent deflation and financial collapse, the side-effect has been the relentless unequal distribution of economic benefits, making the rich richer and the poor and aspiring middle class poorer in relative and often absolute terms.

In Turchin’s model, a mass of frustrated, credentialed elites vying for power coupled with an economically precarious and disaffected populace is the necessary and sufficient condition for a major crisis. The Fed’s policy of “cheap money” does not initiate the long-term cycle, but it acts as a turbocharger on the historical timeline, violently accelerating the engine of wealth inequality and creating an increasingly combustible social structure. The unintended consequence of a central bank seeking stability through financial engineering may, in the context of Turchin’s structural theory, be the deepening of the foundations of political and social disintegration.

David DeMay is a retired university professor.

Image: CristianIS via Pixabay, Pixabay License.