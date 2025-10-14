Here’s a better picture of Trump for Time Magazine

Time Magazine just published what President Trump described as a “relatively good story about me.” The text may be tolerable for a change, but the problem is a picture is worth a thousand words.

To his chagrin, the picture Time chose for its cover story is very unflattering of Trump, and he is complaining vehemently about it. It’s “really weird,” and may be “the worst of all time,” says the President of Peace.

He has a point. They “disappeared” much of his head of hair, and one can almost see nose hairs, such is the atrocious angle. It’s so off-putting that it can’t possibly reflect artistic eccentricity, but may be subversive leftist parody. They say that AI will take over some of the graphic artist and photojournalist jobs (or at least supplement them), and whoever concocted Time’s weird portrait should start looking for a new vocation.

Using AI, how hard can it be to craft a distinguished depiction of President Trump? Not very, because even I accomplished it in a few minutes using Gemini. This version reappears our president’s flowing locks and adds an “Order of the Nile” medal around his neck. Appropriately, it has a distinctive Middle East aura.

Image generated by Gemini AI.

Trump is also displeased with what appears to be a “floating crown” atop his noggin in the Time picture, and a small one at that. This version has the fitting apex of a Pyramid, reflecting Trump’s “Wonder of the World,” stature.

Trump has been on the cover of Time Magazine many times. Next time, they should use AI to get it right. And also ditch the “crown,” for, despite upcoming protests, Trump is no King. He is a man of, for, and by the MAGA people.