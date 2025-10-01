Harmeet Dhillon takes no prisoners

The appointment of Harmeet Dhillon to the DOJ has shown President Trump’s commitment, not only to civil rights, but to using every tool in his toolbox to stop the radical Left. And the DOJ even has justice on its side. Here’s Dhillon’s latest action:

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act lawsuit on Monday against pro-Palestine protestors who allegedly targeted a synagogue in New Jersey during a Nov. 2024 demonstration that turned violent. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon believes this is the first time the FACE Act, which the Biden administration used to target pro-life activists, has been used to civilly prosecute an attack on a house of worship.

The FACE Act was originally created by the Democrats to punish pro-lifers who appeared at abortion clinics; in some cases, these individuals didn’t even need to approach the clients to face prosecution. The true intent became apparent as the Act was applied:

Congress enacted the FACE Act in 1994, according to its backers, to counter an organized nationwide campaign of blockades, vandalism, arson, stalking, harassment, and violence against abortion clinics and staff. Some Members of Congress even called it ‘terrorism.’ While those activities are already crimes under state law, they argued, federal help was needed because incidents involved so many protesters and such excessive and violent tactics that local law enforcement and courts were often overwhelmed. Congress could have enacted a statute to address this problem in a way that minimized the likelihood it would be weaponized against individuals and used to suppress ordinary pro-life activity and expression. Congress could have done that, but it did not. Instead, abortion advocates used the controversy over some pro-life activities to create a weapon for attacking and suppressing a much broader range of pro-life activity and expression.

Due to its irresponsible application, some people argued for the Act’s revocation; they were tired of seeing people arrested on trumped up charges. But now that Harmeet Dhillon has found a legitimate way to apply the act, there is talk about retaining it.

The recent incident that drew Dhillon’s attention, occurred at the synagogue Congregation Ohr Torah:

The complaint alleges that the protestors ‘engaged in a coordinated effort to intimidate and disrupt Jewish worshipers at a religious event held at the synagogue Congregation Ohr Torah.’ The incident reportedly included ‘physical assaults on worshipers Moshe Glick and David Silberberg, antisemitic and threatening chants, and defiance of police orders.’ Details of the violence outlined in the complaint are stark. Worshipers were allegedly targeted, with one defendant, Eric Camins, reportedly identifying David Silberberg as ‘the Jew’ before another defendant, Altaf Sharif, placed Silberberg in a chokehold. Furthermore, the protestors allegedly used ‘vuvuzelas, horns capable of causing hearing damage,’ while shouting at Jewish residents. The group is accused of marching onto synagogue property, blowing the horns and shouting to disrupt a memorial service and a Torah sermon.

There were some protestors who asserted that they were protesting a real estate transaction that affected property in the Israeli West Bank, and that even some Jews were involved in the protest; that information doesn’t negate the fact that their actions were violent and illegal. This civil suit also supports the civil rights campaign that AAG Dhillon has been pursuing against antisemitism, and the targeting of other houses of worship. Two organizations, American Muslims for Palestine New Jersey and the Party for Socialism and Liberation in New Jersey, as well as six other individuals, were reportedly involved in this incident.

The Justice Department’s explanation of why it pursued charges under the FACE Act reads as follows:

The Act makes it unlawful to use force, threats of force, or physical obstruction to intentionally injure, intimidate, or interfere with any person lawfully exercising their rights to seek or provide services or to worship. The Justice Department’s complaint seeks injunctive relief to prevent the defendants from engaging in future violations of the FACE Act at synagogues or obstructing worshipers from synagogues throughout New Jersey — the fullest reach of the District Court. If granted, that injunction will ensure that congregants of the West Orange synagogue may attend religious services without harassment, intimidation, or violence.

Harmeet Dhillon and AG Bondi are fully aligned in taking this action:

According to the complaint, the defendants’ actions were intended to interfere with the synagogue community’s right to freely exercise their religion, including gathering for a religious ceremony to honor the life of a deceased rabbi. ‘No American should be harassed, targeted, or discriminated against for peacefully practicing their religion,’ said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. ‘Today’s lawsuit underscores this Department of Justice’s commitment to defending Jewish Americans — and all Americans of faith — from those who would threaten their right to worship.’ ‘This Justice Department will vigorously enforce the right of every American to worship in peace and without fear,’ said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. ‘Those who target houses of worship and violate our federal laws protecting people of faith are on notice that they will face the consequences.’

Two local organizations also lauded the DOJ actions: Bergen County Jewish Action Committee, led by Emma Horowitz, and Agudath Israel of America, represented by Shlomo Schorr in the New Jersey office.

It’s encouraging to know that the DOJ, unlike its unjust actions in the past, is beginning to actually work for the people. It’s also pursuing other FACE actions in other parts of the country.

It’s about time.

