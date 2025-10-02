Halftime, screw you!

I like football — the game. The woke nonsense, over the past half dozen years, I could easily do without. From Colin Kaepernick’s taking a knee against non-existent disparities in policing of black neighborhoods, to the incessant LGBTQ+ propaganda foisted on us every few months with PRIDE celebrations, to the “End Racism” campaigns, which imply white oppression toward the black oppressed.

The Halftime Show, likewise, has become nothing more than an anti-conservative ritual — a screw-you to at least half of the viewing audience, with anti-policing themes in Beyonce’s 2016 appearance, to last year’s performance by Kendrick Lamar, which the web described as:

A black cultural resistance against a rigged ‘American game’ and white supremacy, while also highlighting America’s polarization and the exploitation of black artists within the capitalist system.

So, it comes as no surprise that the 2025/26 halftime show brings us yet another… screw-you to half the viewing public. The NFL, Apple, and Jay-Z’s production company Roc announced that Bad Bunny (I know—who?) will headline the upcoming show.

Bad Bunny (a native Puerto Rican) just made headlines last month, when he/her/they announced that he/her/they was cancelling his/her/their U.S. tour, due to the possibility that ICE might be outside his/her/their shows:

Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny said in an interview that he did not include the United States in his 2025-2026 concert tour because of fear that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would raid the concert venues.

(Bad Bunny asserts that he/she/they is gender fluid.)

Let me propose alternate programming, to be played at the same time as the “big game’s” halftime broadcast. Let me also suggest that YouTube fully sponsor the event as partial restitution for their blatant and unconstitutional censorship of American conservatives. YouTube should be made to pay for all online broadcasting, and for the programming to be streamed on one of the Network broadcast licenses (FOX, OAN, Newsmax).

Here’s a list of music stars to headline the alternate programming:

Lee Greenwood

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

John Rich

Ted Nugent

Kid Rock

Jelly Roll

Brandon Lake

Phil Wickham

(Please recommend others in the comments.)

The American people should not be held hostage to the radical Left’s woke agenda during one of our favorite pastimes.

We get what we tolerate.

Image: Toglenn, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, cropped.