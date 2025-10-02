The Democrat playbook on shutdowns, which includes most of the media, is always the same

Democrats, not content with reapproving their previous Biden-era budget, demand specific things to be added for them to vote yes, and if they don’t get their way, they will gladly put a massive number of federal workers on furlough. Then they blame Republicans for the obstruction.

This year, their demands are huge. The government is broke, and the Democrats claim they care about the deficits, but they want to add expenses. They hated the Big Beautiful Bill, and now they are holding the government hostage as they seek to reverse things that just passed.

They’re demanding that huge subsidies for a few million people on Obamacare continue, or else they will keep millions of people temporarily unemployed, and keep national parks closed (among other things). It is a shame that Democrats seem to care so little about lower paid cafeteria workers and janitors as they demand massive subsidies for higher income people.

These are the same Democrats who voted to limit these COVID subsidies to a few years as they pretended that the Inflation Reduction Act would pay for itself. The media and other Democrats live in a fantasy world where they pretend a lot. They know that once they start a spending or subsidy program, they can get it extended indefinitely because someone who gets the benefit will always be hurt if it were to end. They really don’t care how much money the government has to print to fund their largesse. Per the Daily Signal yesterday:

Schumer’s Massive Gamble Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., actually went through with it. He and Senate Democrats shut down the government over using American taxpayer dollars to fund transgender surgery for minors, abortion, and illegal immigrants’ health care.

In 2015, 2018, and 2025, Democrats threatened to close the entire government if one of their favorite special interest groups, Planned Parenthood, didn’t get their huge annual kickbacks. Yet, when I did my internet search on this subject, I got this answer from Google AI to my simple question:

Did the Democrats threaten to shut down the government if Planned Parenthood didn’t get funded?

Instead of just answering the question yes, Google frames their answer as:

Threats of government shutdowns have occurred repeatedly in recent years over disputes about funding for Planned Parenthood. However, it is typically Republican-led efforts to defund Planned Parenthood that prompt the showdowns, with Democrats vowing to block such measures.

Everyone should remember that Google is essentially a huge media outlet and they are extremely biased with their algorithms. Recently, Google admitted to censoring certain content at the behest of bureaucrats in the Biden administration, and this story is mostly buried by the rest of the media because it is an inconvenient story when they are intentionally lying to the public that Trump is the fascist.

My intelligent guess is the reason most of the media is hiding the Google story is because they were also willing colluders with the Biden administration to keep a lot of information hidden. Most of the media have interfered in many elections to block Trump and his agenda while they claim that Trump is the threat to free and fair elections.

Image from Grok.