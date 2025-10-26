From the UK: The amazing saga of the Epping sexual assaulter

To understand just how badly England, once the proudest country in the world, has degraded in the past forty years, let me tell you the tale of Hadush Kebatu, an Ethiopian “asylum seeker” (i.e., illegal immigrant) to England who sexually assaulted a teenager, which sparked nationwide protests that the pro-immigrant, pro-Islamic British government squashed, and then was set free after seven weeks in prison through bureaucratic ineptitude.

The story began in Epping, an ancient town in south-eastern England. Its population is just a little over 11,000, although the entire region (the “Epping Forest District”) has almost 135,000 people. The district’s residents are 84% white. Of the remainder, almost 10,000 are “Asian” (which means Muslim in Brit speak) and almost 2,000 are black.

In 2025, the British government used Epping as a waystation for around 199 asylum seekers, some 138 of whom were housed in The Bell Hotel in Epping proper. One of those residents was Kebatu, who had arrived in the UK just a week before. He was arrested on July 8 because he was “acting inappropriately towards a teenager in High Road...” He was subsequently charged with:

Three counts of sexual assault;

One count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity; and

One count of harassment without violence.

Although the victim has not been identified, the implication has been that he approached a British teenager, not a fellow “asylum seeker.”

This is a statement from the 14 year old victims father.



— Adam Brooks AKA EssexPR 🇬🇧 (@EssexPR) October 26, 2025

Kebatu was ultimately convicted on September 4 and sentenced to 12 months in prison, subject to a “5-year sexual harm prevention order,” which bans him from “approaching or contacting any female.” Note that it’s not just adolescent females or little girls, it’s “any female.” The judge seemed to think Kebatu was at a very high risk of assaulting any and all women. Perhaps for this reason, he was eventually subject to a deportation order to be carried out in October.

Of all the problems migrants and Muslims have created in the UK, the case of Kebatu was the one that triggered real outrage among the British people, who began staging protests at The Bell Hotel. Eventually, these protests spread across England, with people draping everything they could find with St. George banners and British flags.

The British establishment, including the government and the media, was outraged...not at the sexual assault and the other problems of mass Muslim migration in the UK, but at the British people for daring to take such a racist, xenophobic, and Islamophobic stand. Lots of people were arrested, and the establishment was swift to denounce these evil natives offended at the takeover of their land.

The protests, of course, were all performative. Because the British have no Second Amendment, and the government started outlawing arms under Tony Blair, law-abiding citizens have no guns and, in London, cannot even carry simple knives. It’s very hard for you to be seen as a legitimate threat to your government, sufficient for your government to end its tyrannical ways, if your only weapon is a spork.

Eventually, the protests died down, and the cowed populace returned to its homes. However, the saga doesn’t end there.

Over the past two days, a different story has been unfolding in Chelmsford, where Kebatu was imprisoned since early September. On October 24, The Telegraph (which is behind a paywall) reported that Kebatu was a free man thanks to a prison blunder:

The Epping Hotel asylum seeker who sparked nationwide protests after sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl has been accidentally released from jail. Hadush Kebatu, 38, who came to Britain on a small boat, was meant to be sent to an immigration detention centre on Friday ahead of his deportation back to Ethiopia. But he was mistakenly set free from HMP Chelmsford after “human error” meant he was wrongly categorised as a prisoner due to be released on licence rather than a foreign offender set for deportation. Kebatu was even handed a £76 subsistence payment to cover his first week’s expenses.

Here’s footage of Kebatu, carrying his garbage bag of possessions, as he wanders around, apparently pretty confused, immediately after his release:

I have been sent footage, of who is believed to be the Epping migrant, Hadush Kebatu ,videod by a member of the public in Chelmsford City centre at midday today, and emailed to me.



Live at The Bell Hotel pic.twitter.com/nF9ASq3sAR — Adam Brooks AKA EssexPR 🇬🇧 (@EssexPR) October 24, 2025

But again, remember the sporks...

Kebatu apparently headed for London, a great place to get lost. But the comedy (or tragedy) of errors didn’t stop there. It turns out that Kebatu didn’t actually want his liberty; he wanted to go home...to his real home of Ethiopia, but was blocked:

The Epping migrant accidentally released after sexually assaulting a girl tried “four or five times” to return to prison, it has been claimed. An eyewitness said he saw guards repeatedly turn Hadush Kebatu away and direct him to Chelmsford railway station when he tried to return to jail.

One would think that someone at the prison might have figured out that there was a problem, but that didn’t happen.

Following his efforts to return to the prison, Kebatu—who is considered at such high risk of sexually offending again that he’s banned from approaching any female—decided he didn’t want to go back either to prison or Ethiopia and became a fugitive from the law. However, his brief fling with freedom ended today with his arrest in London.

The leftist governments have turned England into a farce. It’s a comic-tragic shell of its once mighty, self-confident, and competent self.