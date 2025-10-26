Democrats are frantically doubling down on all the wrong things

Conservatives and Republicans should stop viewing Democrats as crazy, out of touch, or going through a phase before they find themselves. This is not a phase, and they are not crazy. They have a plan. As they lose more and more ground among ordinary Americans, Democrats remain committed to making socialism acceptable in America, whether through pretty words or hardcore violence.

Currently, Democrats are crouched in a defensive posture. They lost the last presidential race, dropping 2,559 counties out of 3,112. That’s the dagger at their throats. The Electoral College decides presidential races, and with continued population loss in Blue states, Red states gain ever more votes. (This is why Trump is pushing for an honest census, unlike the last one, which relied heavily on illegal aliens to boost Blue state numbers.)

Democrats want to win every national election, but, with the numbers against them in the real world, they’ve chosen to lie or use violence to have their way. The lies see Dems deceitfully proclaim they love the police and believe in the rule of law, all the while being…well, lawless!

Democrats would lose almost every national election if not for their successful strategy of courting socialists and communists with grandiose plans to bring down the wealthy in our country through effective redistribution. Harris received only 40% of the white vote. The last time a majority of white voters supported a Democratic presidential candidate was in 1964, when Lyndon B. Johnson won approximately 61% of the white vote.

To play to their base of non-whites, Dems now subtly encourage violent acts, pushback against lawful authority, illegal immigration, and literally banging drums to achieve relevance. But, they have a problem—those who seek all this wealth redistribution got wealthy in the capitalist system.

Wealthy financial backers support their repetitive and banal rhetoric. “There is nobody in this country who got rich on their own,” says multi-millionaire Elizabeth Warren, who seeks redistribution of wealth. She’s hardly alone as one Dem after another proclaims some version of this fantasy while dining at the French Laundry during Covid lockdowns or summering in the Hamptons in mega-homes while AOC wears $5,000 dresses. Consider Socialist Bernie Sanders, who honeymooned in the old Soviet Union and is now a multi-millionaire with three houses. Does anyone sense there is a fundamental disconnect between Democrat messaging and reality?

Even though these wildly wealthy redistributionists are prominent, that never seems to give their supporters pause to question how rabidly anti-capitalist and violent they’ve become. Easily brainwashed sheep can be reliably depended on to line up in rapturous support of these charlatans, but for how much longer?

Worrisomely (for Democrats), change is in the air as their narrative breaks down. Reliably blue New Jersey might elect a Republican governor. Tens of thousands of military recruits are virtually bursting down recruiters’ doors. Shockingly, especially for Kamala Harris, Trump won every battleground state in almost all polls. Following Charles Kirk’s assassination, Americans are rediscovering religion, family, and personal responsibility. Perhaps the producer class (as opposed to net takers) has begun to understand that their future, options, and reluctance to engage in political discourse will lead to their demise.

All that’s left for hardcore Democrats is to double down. Five million people attended the various “No Kings” events recently. But who are these hardcore Dems? Reviewing news coverage and driving past my state capital, I was struck by two things:

The average participant was old. Once a hippie, always a hippie?

There was a very narrow range of issues if flags and signs were anything to go by: Mexican flags, anti-ICE, anti-Nazi, pro queer, etc. These do not resonate with most Americans.

Dems are trying to find themselves in all the wrong places. Americans, by and large, still believe in America’s uniqueness: God, family, love of country, and individualism. Attempts to redefine America and its future are doomed to fail. It’s now apparent that Democrats haven’t yet come to that conclusion and will continue to be stuck on the wrong side of the divide. But that won’t stop them from doing a lot of damage as they “redefine” themselves.

God Bless America!

Author, Businessman, Thinker, and Strategist. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com.