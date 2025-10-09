Drag queens, Marxists, Islam, and Western decline

Drag queen “Aubrey Ghalichi,” whose real name is Michael Browder, was recently pulled from a Pride parade and arrested after he confessed to having sex with a 13-year-old child he met on a dating app.

Bowder was charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor according to court records that were reviewed by KNXV-TV.

During a Sept. 16 interview, Browder reportedly admitted to police that he had, in fact, had sex with the boy.

However, he claimed to have believed the lad was of legal age. He added that it was so dark in his apartment that it was difficult to ascertain the boy's age.

Well then, if a guy can’t tell if someone else is of age or not in a guy’s own really dark apartment, just have at it rather than, say, turn the lights on or exercise even a modicum of judgement, restraint, and decency.

Guess drag queens gotta drag queen, right?

And, we have to remember to be “culturally sensitive.”

Like Zohran Mamdani, who, through a 77 WABC review of Mamdani’s writings, has revealed that, though he once witnessed a series of brutal rapes and sexual assaults in Egypt, he declined to intervene due to his cultural sensitivity, stating that “the last thing Egyptians needed was a well-meaning foreigner’s assistance.”

Quite.

Oddly, everyone seems to be pro-Palestine/Gaza/Islam these days.

Even Rome is bowing to Mecca.

Although churches have been vandalized and desecrated throughout much of Europe, many smeared with Islamic expressions such as “Allahu akbar,” the Vatican appears entirely unconcerned if not actually supportive.

This has prompted Hans-Georg Maaßen, former chief of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, to note the consequences of such madness.

As cited by FrontPage: Maaßen stated: “The Europeans will succumb to Islam. On the one hand, because they are unable to even see this conflict coming, and on the other, because they are incapable of resolving conflicts in a similar fashion. The end result will be the gradual destruction of our European cultures.”

These Catholic quislings are doing for Europe today what Vichy France did for Europe in World War II.

Insanity.

But there is a great deal of insanity going around these days. (There is actually a group called “Gays for Palestine.”)

Take, for instance, the fact that a July poll showed that 43% of New York City’s Jews -- and 67% of its Jews between 18 and 44 -- support mayoral candidate Mamdani, who is a Muslim Marxist who refuses to condemn the statements “globalize the intifada” and “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Jews for Mamdani! Gays for Gaza! Feminists for Islam! Craft brewers for prohibition! Hunters & Fishermen for PETA! Lakeshore Owners for Invasive Species! Entrepreneurs for communism! Priests for perversion!

Beam me up, Scotty.

But wait, that’s not all! (It never is.) Per LifeSite News:

The Niagara Regional Police [force] is facing a Human Rights Tribunal complaint from a transgender-identifying man who is angry that an officer asked for his original male name in order to identify him. He is (predictably) asking to be awarded financial compensation of $30,000 and re-education for the police.

Because “dead-naming” is a form of actual violence. And the man prefers to be called Sabrina Hill.

So, remember, it is “violence” to ask a tranny his real name, but it is not violence if you “accidentally” rape a 13-year-old. Or, apparently, if you happen to be a card-carrying (or AK-15-carrying) member of “The Religion of Peace,” even if you deliberately do so.

It is long past time everyone in the West re-learns Judeo-Christian values and its corresponding work ethic and regains the spine to stand up for them. None more so than Jewish and Christian leaders. If we/they do not, we will deserve the dark and bloody fate we have engendered.

