Does AOC have phallic-envy?

AOC wants her misguided followers to laugh at MAGA men. In one of her petulant tirades she recently said, in part, “One of the best ways you can dismantle a movement of insecure men is by making fun of them…” I also want her and her ilk to laugh, for that’s a darn sight more tolerable than their usual shrills and shrieks. Moreover, the more they laugh, the more they gaffe.

AOC’s fake feminism is apparent — what about MAGA women? There are plenty of them, so why pick solely on the MAGA men? That’s similar, in principle, to Hillary ignoring the contributions of MAGA women as she ripped the white men of a “certain religion” for damaging the U.S. What about all the lovely conservative white women who demurely invite the holy spirit into their lives?

Speaking of Hillary, I prefer she not laugh at all as her cackle is spine-chilling awful. She could be a suitable host for an upcoming Halloween movie marathon, such is her horrific, witchlike snorting. As for many other leftists, I’m inclined to agree with AOC — please proceed. Your incongruous laughs will be less grating than your usual scowls and derisive tone. I won’t hold my breath, however, for liberals are unhappier than conservatives. Misery loves company, which is probably why they stick together so much, rather than engage in some free-spirited thinking.

It’s explicit in AOC’s latest sorority-girl outburst that her socialist squad should laugh at us, rather than with us. That’s also welcome — it only hurts them more when they laugh. Actually, they are the laughable ones, riddled with many jokers: Schumer and Jeffries are just two atop the teetering stack of leftists.

AOC is so hysterical that she can’t even be classified as a joker. She’s more of an undisciplined wild card prone to epileptic-type fits when she doesn’t get her way. She accuses white men of being insecure, but there may be some Freudian, phallic-type “envy” persecuting her; after all, judging by her character, she wasn’t raised properly. Toxic AOC’s phallic fantasies inevitably result in resentment of MAGA masculinity. A Freudian psychoanalyst would have a field day with her repressed envies, but that’s no laughing matter.

Incessant laughter can be a reflection of Dem insecurity and anxiety. As evidenced throughout the corporate world, when one goes woke with anti-masculinity agendas, one is liable to go broke, and that’s no joke. For example, discount retailer Target is still wallowing; car-maker Jaguar (at least I think they make cars) has lost its prowess (and much of its market share); Cracker Barrel severed ties with their logo consultants and added new leadership, and on and on….

To the extent that AOC laughs at MAGA men, she’ll be exhibiting her own infantile insecurities, and reflecting those of disillusioned Dems and the confused transgender people (is anyone more insecure than them?) that they extoll. Meanwhile, the MAGA movement — men and women — marches on in the Golden Age of America. We’ll have the last laugh, even as we provide security to insecure Dems.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.