Democrats cannot tolerate Republican presidents

What with the current, every day, choreographed outbursts from the Democrats inciting violence against President Trump (and “the right” in general), too many to catalogue here but coming from a range of actors, they are Democrats with few exceptions all—governors, mayors, candidates, actors, comedians, members of Congress, judges and, oh my, “influencers.” I would like to point out here that the Democrats and their party have a long and sorry history of eliminating, by hook or crook, Republican offenders of their orthodoxies from our midst.

Let’s go chronologically, looking at the Republican presidents who have been killed or wounded by assassination, compiled by Lauren Matiuzzo:

1. Abraham Lincoln, Republican-Killed When: April 14, 1865 (During his presidency term) Who: John Wilkes Booth Where: Ford’s Theatre in Washington D.C. 2. James A. Garfield, Republican-Killed When: July 2, 1881 (During his presidency term) Who: Charles Guiteau Where: Train station in Washington, D.C. 3. William McKinley-Killed When: September 6, 1901 (During his presidency term) Who: Leon Czolgosz Where: Temple of Music in Buffalo, New York 4. Theodore Roosevelt-Wounded When: October 14, 1912 (After his presidency term) Who: John Schrank Where: Campaigning in Milwaukee, Wisconsin 5. Ronald Reagan-Wounded When: March 30, 1981 (During his presidency term) Who: John Hinckley Jr. Where: Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. 6. Donald J. Trump-Wounded When: July 13, 2024 (After his first presidency term) Who: Thomas Matthew Crooks Where: Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania

And, here is the one Democrat president killed during an assassination:

1. John F. Kennedy, Democrat-Killed When: November 22, 1963 Who: Lee Harvey Oswald (disputed still) Where: Dallas, Texas

(There was an assassination attempt against Democratic president Andrew Jackson, but he was not wounded.)

So, that’s an interesting political ratio, 6:1.

More disturbing is the threat level today, although all of the Republican presidents on this list took more than a hefty share of abuse from Democrats and their toadies long before July 13 of last year in Butler.

Ronald Reagan was also publicly, politically, vilified by Democrats. President Reagan, the man who brought down the Berlin Wall and sent terrorists packing all over the globe, in defense of Americans, was also branded an enemy of “freedom” by the Democrats, over and over.

We are not up against anything new here. But not exactly “same old” at present. The viciousness of the Democrats and their leftists is more tolerated. That must change forthwith.

