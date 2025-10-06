Illegal alien’s New York commercial driver’s license reads: 'No Name Given'

It has come to light that the state of New York recently issued a commercial driver’s license to a migrant and didn’t even require him to provide a first (or middle) name. The CDL read “No Name Given” in place of the name(s).

The nearly nameless “identification” was discovered during a raid in Oklahoma that also identified 125 illegal immigrants. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office released a statement reading: “During the operation, OHP (Oklahoma Highway Patrol) encountered numerous commercial truck drivers operating with licenses issued by sanctuary states, including one license listing ‘No Name Given.’”

The statement added: “These individuals posed a public safety risk by operating 80,000-pound commercial vehicles without proper verification.”

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles subsequently confirmed that the license was indeed real. New York DMV spokesman Walter McLure also issued a statement in which he noted, “It is not uncommon for individuals from other countries to have only one name.”

Maybe so. If you’re Beyoncé, Madonna, Sting, Pelé, Prince, or Plato.

And Democrats constantly assert that it is too difficult for even minority citizens to obtain an ID prior to voting in national elections?

Let's imagine how this must have gone down:

New York DMV employee: “Hello, how can I help you?” (O.K, but let’s just pretend he/she/they were that polite and professional.)

Prospective licensee: “I’d like to apply for driver’s license. Commercial. I want drive big rigs!”

New York DMV employee: “Are you an immigrant?”

Prospective licensee: “Um, well, I …”

New York DMV employee: “Illegal?”

Prospective licensee: “Um, well, I …”

New York DMV employee: “Great! Your name?”

Prospective licensee: “You need my name? Like, actual name…for real?”

NY DMV employee: “Sadly, yes.”

Prospective licensee: “I don’t have one.”

New York DMV employee: "You don’t have a name?”

Prospective licensee: “Last name yes, nothing else. Hee, hee.”

New York DMV employee: “O.K., what is your last name?”

Prospective licensee: “Mohamed.”

New York DMV employee: "Excellent, sir. Step over here and we’ll take your picture and get you your commercial driver’s license!”

Prospective licensee: “No picture!”

New York DMV employee: "Okay, sir, I didn’t mean to offend you. I will just put ‘No Picture Given.’”

Now that the imagined scenario is over, the question remains: Could citizens obtain a CDL from New York by just giving them their last name of, say, “Smith” or “Johnson?”

