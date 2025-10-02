America can’t afford the bankrupt transgender ideology

Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University was not only a human tragedy, but a chilling manifestation of the cultural and economic havoc wrought by transgender ideology.

On September 10, Kirk was delivering a speech to roughly 3,000 students when suspect Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old electrical apprentice radicalized by online transgender ideology, allegedly, shot him in the neck from a rooftop. Robinson, who had reportedly been in a romantic relationship with a partner undergoing gender transition, admitted in texts and notes that he could not tolerate Kirk’s anti-trans rhetoric, meticulously planning the attack over a week.

Kirk’s life was claimed by an ideology he spent years warning was destabilizing families, schools, and the very economy of America.

The fiscal cost of transgender ideology is staggering. Taxpayers are forced to subsidize gender-transition procedures through Health Savings Accounts and Obamacare plans, diverting funds from programs that actually strengthen families and economic growth. The industry is dominated by what critics rightfully call the “Gender Industrial Complex,” which in 2023 generated over $4.4 billion from elective procedures with no proven long-term benefits.

This inflates healthcare costs while siphoning resources away from veterans, infrastructure, and essential community services.

Hospitals have been turned into ideological factories. Providers pursuing profit from children’s transition procedures prioritize revenue over ethical care and scientific evidence, burdening taxpayers with “treatments” that disrupt family stability and ignore proven medical priorities. Four years ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs’ coverage of “sex-reassignment” surgeries was projected to cost up to $30 million annually.

That’s money which could have been better spent on mental health, rehabilitation, and other critical services for those who served.

State governments have contributed to this economic drain. Pennsylvania, for instance, spent $16.7 million, from 2015 until 2021, on puberty blockers and hormone “treatments” for minors, while child welfare programs struggled to meet basic needs. Under Democrat rule, the figure would rise past $20 million by 2023, an 8,200% spike, forcing families and taxpayers to foot the bill for irreversible interventions.

Joe Biden’s expansion of taxpayer-funded “gender-affirming care” for federal employees added to our ballooning national debt. Health insurance premiums soared 7.2% to cover elective treatments amid economic hardship for working Americans. In an act of sheer depravity, $10 million in public funds were spent on experiments creating “transgender animals,” an animal rights abuse that could have fueled border security, job creation, or infrastructure improvements.

Charlie Kirk consistently sounded the alarm. From campus debates on puberty blockers and drag-queen story hours to national campaigns advocating bans on taxpayer-funded “transitions,” he highlighted the cultural and fiscal dangers of transgender ideology. His warnings were precise: this inherently destructive dogmatism destabilizes families, indoctrinates children, and diverts essential resources from programs that sustain communities.

The alleged shooter’s radicalization illustrates the personal and societal consequences.

Tyler Robinson’s partner was undergoing a “gender transition,” and Robinson grew increasingly enraged by Kirk’s consistent opposition to taxpayer-funded gender surgeries, puberty blockers, and the erasure of sex-based rights. Robinson’s embrace of extremist transgender ideology, fueled by online echo chambers and personal relationships, culminated in murder.

It’s a grim validation of Kirk’s warnings that the ideology can radicalize young minds, generating both social chaos and economic cost.

The economic argument against incentivizing transgender ideology is unassailable. Clinics, schools, and state programs promoting transition procedures operate as a fiscal parasite, consuming billions of dollars that could support education, infrastructure, child protection, and veteran services.

Every elective surgery, taxpayer-funded hormone, and ideological subsidy undermines economic stability while privileging a narrow ideological experiment over the real needs of families and communities.

Kirk’s martyrdom crystallizes the stakes. His death is a stark reminder that transgender ideology is not merely a cultural or medical debate. It is an economic and moral hazard, capable of inciting violence and redirecting public funds from proven priorities.

The assassination of Kirk underscores the urgent need to stop subsidizing “transitions,” protect children from “experimentation,” and reclaim taxpayer dollars for initiatives that actually strengthen individuals, families, communities, and the nation.

In this context, America faces a choice. It can continue funding an industry that exploits identity crises for profit, radicalizes vulnerable individuals, and drains public coffers, or it can align policy with facts, ethics, and fiscal responsibility.

Charlie Kirk’s life and death serve as a clarion call: the nation cannot afford to nurture an ideology that threatens personal well-being, economic stability, family cohesion, and human life itself.

Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto hosts and produces News Sight, speaking the data-driven truth about economic and political issues that impact you. During the 2024 presidential election, he created the Five-Point Forecast, which correctly predicted Trump’s national victory and the outcome in all swing states. The author of numerous nonfiction books, Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt. During 2014, HLM King Kigeli V of Rwanda bestowed a hereditary knighthood upon him. It was followed by a barony the next year.

Image from Grok.