NFL's Super Bowl halftime show to feature 'Bad Bunny', in a big middle finger to traditional Americans

The National Football League recently announced that its Super Bowl 2026 halftime show will feature an anti-Trump, anti-ICE, cross-dressing Puerto Rican “artist” who doesn’t sing in English.

That so-called artist, “Bad Bunny,” said in a statement released by the NFL, Apple Music, and ROC Nation: “This is for my people, my culture and our history.” None of which was referring to Americans or America.

Ironically, the Rotten Rabbit had also recently announced that he would “never” perform in the United States due to President Trump’s deportation policies. However, last I checked, Santa Clara, California was still part of the U.S., if only physically. Money talks. Bunny listens.

Some believe Bunny is a demonic Marxist and are upset that he has been granted the largest possible stage and the greatest audience through this Super Bowl gig. But there is no stopping the NFL in its attempt to expand internationally, and Bad Bunny has a huge foreign fan base.

America will be nothing but an afterthought once the NFL becomes an international conglomerate like Google, Amazon, or Apple.

For now, despite Bud Lite, Cracker Barrel, et al., the NFL is trying to use wokeness/DEI to expand its reach. It thinks virtue signaling will help fill its coffers, the only thing it cares about. The league is more rapacious and profit-driven than any other on earth, despite the pathetically trite slogans that adorn the endzones of its arenas and the helmets of its gazillionaire players.

If it mattered, I would call a penalty on the league: “Personal foul, unsportsmanlike conduct.” Unamerican, too.

This is unimaginable hubris, given that there is no doubt that more than half of its fans are non-leftists and at least mildly patriotic. Why not just have Rosie O’Donnell perform? Or maybe name J.B. Pritzker the official host of the Halftime Show?

Nicolás Maduro?

More importantly, when will principle take hold and fans finally shout “enough!!”?

I sometimes think more people are addicted to the NFL than are addicted to nicotine, alcohol, pot, hard drugs, methamphetamine, and fentanyl combined. Maybe gambling, too. And the NFL couldn’t be happier about it.

Sadly, there are more Americans who couldn’t imagine their Sundays without NFL football than would be at all troubled by the absence of church on the Sabbath. This is not a good sign.

But, Bad Bunny or not, I don’t see that changing anytime soon. If ever.

Game over?

Image: Glenn Francis, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0 Deed