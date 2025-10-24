Add this dazzling appurtenance to the new White House ballroom

(See also, “Anger over the White House ballroom is purely performative” by Andrea Widburg.)

TDS Dems are apoplectic over President Trump’s privately-funded construction of a White House ballroom that can finally do justice to the edifice’s importance. Given the proud presidential legacy of White House renovations, their outrage is indeed fake. Therefore, let’s give them something to really whine about — a dazzling appurtenance atop the facility that projects glowingly warm images of presidents who helped make America great, and who help Make America Great Again.

Spheres have become a common architectural feature, and would add to the bold modernization efforts underway at the White House. A holographic sphere with internal LED screens could, on occasion of holidays and special events, project images of our greatest presidents (see example below).

Some fret that President Trump can’t be carved into Mount Rushmore (he probably could, using modern laser technology, but that’s another story…). No worries — his eternal ethereal image can dance and dazzle in the D.C. ether along with rotating holograms of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, T.R., and Reagan.

Even if not carved into the granite in the S. Dakota Black Hills, they belong together for posterity. For example:

Washington represents the birth of our nation, Trump represents its rebirth.

Jefferson symbolizes our expansion; Trump likewise, including renaming landmarks and overtures to Canada and Greenland.

Lincoln preserved our nation; Trump is doing the same thing.

Theodore Roosevelt represents the development of our country, including construction of the Panama Canal; Trump is taking it back.

Reagan talked about peace through strength; Trump likewise, as embodied in our emboldened Department of War.

America is entering a new Golden Age. We are once again the shining light on the hill. Once again, our beacon of freedom shines brightly across a troubled world. What better way to celebrate our brilliance than by transmitting luminous images of our political luminaries? Here’s one version of the radiant glow warming the dark skies over D.C., as depicted by Gemini: