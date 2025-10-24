Abortion-loving writer calls abortionists the ‘best doctors’

You wouldn’t think that the Hippocratic Oath, and its very simple command to “do no harm” would be an esoteric concept but alas, leftists and their pea-sized brains are still on the loose and sowing stupidity.

In the most delusional take yet, writer Irin Carmon’s new essay for The Cut, a publication that runs parallel to New York Magazine, calls abortionists the “best doctors” in the medical field:

(I took a screenshot of the search engine result as the title on the actual essay page is different.)

I was actually surprised, because while I’m fully aware that there are people who believe abortion to be an acceptable practice, abortion facilities are notoriously dirty, and “providers” are largely acknowledged as genuinely bad and inept practitioners. In fact, while it certainly does happen that a bloodthirsty individual goes into medicine specifically because he or she has a strong desire to kill (where else is serial murder legally sanctioned?), a large majority of abortionists are only there because they couldn’t cut it in real medicine. The abortion industry is legitimately and inarguably, the bottom of the medical community’s totem pole.

This is anecdotal (I’ve spent a lot of time in the anti-abortion movement), but it’s also backed up by the data. The abortion industry has the highest burnout of all “health care professionals,” with that number being a whopping 84%, at least according to an official study published by BMJ Sexual & Reproductive Health, found on PubMed.

In a distant second place comes ER staff, with their burnout number being 62%. And, when you compare the two environments, there’s every reason that ER providers should be burned out (graveyard shifts, long hours, medicine that routinely involves horrendous trauma to their patients, the pressure of the life-or-death situations, etc.), and zero reason that abortionists should be burned out: they’ve got a 9–5 job in a clinic atmosphere.

Carmon’s entire piece is predicated upon what she considers a lack of “care” in the OB/GYN world, wishing the doctors caring for babies’ lives could be as considerate as “doctors” taking those same lives—yet almost immediately into her asinine rant (paragraph four), she’s criticizing an ultrasound technician that had the audacity to recognize Carmon’s child’s humanity, telling the little girl’s image on the screen that she was “a person from day one.” The horror of “this uninvited entrance of ‘pro-life’ fetal-personhood ideology” was just too much; according to Carmon, that statement made her into an “incubator” instead of a mother! How she figures that, I have no idea.

Anyway, when you look at abortion mills, they’re notorious for unsanitary practices and poorly trained staff. A report at The New York Times earlier this year which introduced the information with a story about a badly botched abortion, revealed just that:

[A] New York Times review of clinic documents and legal filings, as well as interviews with more than 50 current and former Planned Parenthood executives, consultants and medical staff members, found that some clinics are so short of cash that care has suffered. Many operate with aging equipment and poorly trained staff, as turnover has increased because of rock-bottom salaries. [snip] The case of the botched abortion in New York is one of scores of allegations reviewed by The Times that accuse Planned Parenthood of poor care.

And, never forget Kermit Gosnell’s “House of Horrors” abortion mill, a “squalid clinic” with “barbaric conditions” and zero “trained nurses or medical staff” on the premises with the exception of Gosnell, who actually wasn’t even licensed to practice OB/GYN. This abortuary operated for almost two decades without state inspections because pro-abortion politicians and their army of useful idiots (individuals like Carmon) petitioned loud enough to keep the “government out of health care” and according to a state health official, the state didn’t want to be “putting a barrier up to women” who were seeking abortions. When the FBI eventually raided the mill in 2010, they walked in on “moaning women covered in blood-stained blankets and jars with severed fetus feet,” with dozens of other baby remains “stored haphazardly in bags, milk jugs, and cat-food containers.” Gosnell was also accused of giving women “venereal diseases” after using dirty instruments, and he had murdered babies who had been born alive with scissors.

A “best doctor” indeed.

Then, there was Ulrich Klopfer, who retained thousands of baby body parts in his personal garage, the corpses, heads, and limbs rotting in boxes and containers.

There’s also Leah Torres, an abortion “provider” who gloated about how she slits babies’ throats right off the bat, just to make sure that in case they get out of the birth canal alive, they can’t scream. She sanitized the act, saying this:

‘I transect the cord [first] so there’s really no opportunity, if they’re even far enough along to have a larynx,’ she continued. ‘I won’t apologize for performing medicine. I’m also a ‘uterus ripper outer,’ if that’s how you’d like to describe hysterectomy.’

While someone like Carmon might proclaim these are extreme examples of abortion “care,” she’d again be completely wrong on the facts. A successful abortion can only happen when a growing baby has been gruesomely killed, whether that child has been poisoned, dismembered, burned alive by a saline solution, or jabbed in the heart with drugs that induce a heart attack.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.