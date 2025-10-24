Is Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro playing sugar daddy to antifa?
Nicolas Maduro's involvement in the drug trade is well-enough known, but perhaps just as menacingly, he's also involved in the antifa trade -- bankrolling the leftist monsters whose protests harm Americans and destroy our cities.
That's what Mike Gonzalez, who is a Latin America expert with good swamp connections, has found in a powerful column posted in the Washington Examiner:
Venezuela's regime is coming under increasing pressure from the Trump administration for using the cartels it controls to smuggle drugs into the United States. Last week, President Donald Trump said he had authorized covert CIA actions inside the South American country, a significant escalation. But Caracas's transgressions extend to other areas. It has also long backed efforts to sow political division on U.S. streets. First, it supported Black Lives Matter and its founders. Now, it's antifa.
He gives a long and detailed description of the Maduro regime and the Chavez regime before it, describing how they laid the groundwork over a series of years for Black Lives Matter, hosting conferences as well as quite likely passing suitcases full of money to these leftist radicals, according to defector reports.
Now he argues that the same pattern is repeating, with Maduro branching out into antifa, a violent anti-democratic group whose aim is revolution and violence, putting cities at a standstill, and involvement in assaults and murders and doxxings of Americans.
He continues:
At least five times in the past year, Maduro has hosted “anti-fascist” rallies, conferences, or festivals. It started in September 2024 with a World Congress against Fascism and Neo-Fascism, which, in reality, became a gabfest to denounce U.S. policies.That conference was followed two months later by Venezuela’s launch of the “World Antifascist Network.”Then, on January 9 to 11 this year, to coincide with Maduro’s inauguration after actually losing elections last year, Caracas hosted an International Anti-Fascist Festival, which organizers said had over 2,000 attendees from 125 countries.At the most recent one, last January, the Party for Socialism and Liberation was an attendee from the U.S. The U.K. Revolutionary Communist Group, another antifa group, also sent Sam McGill to four of the Venezuelan anti-fascist events.And Code Pink, another antifa adjacent group, which has to boot connections to the Chinese Communist Party, has also sent members to visit Caracas and Havana.The PSL is a Marxist-Leninist party that will turn out for any rally, demonstration, or riot, as long as it is anti-U.S. in nature.The PSL has supported BLM in the past. But with BLM falling into inactivity, PSL is more what the New York Post describes as an “Antifa satellite org.” The “Trantifa” leader of Armed Queers Salt Lake City, reportedly being investigated in the Charlie Kirk assassination, Ermiya Fanaeian, opened a PSL chapter in Utah. Fanaeian visited Cuba earlier this year to receive ideological training. The AQSLC has trained with the John Brown Gun Club, a straight-up antifa group.