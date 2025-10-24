Is Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro playing sugar daddy to antifa?

Nicolas Maduro's involvement in the drug trade is well-enough known, but perhaps just as menacingly, he's also involved in the antifa trade -- bankrolling the leftist monsters whose protests harm Americans and destroy our cities.

That's what Mike Gonzalez, who is a Latin America expert with good swamp connections, has found in a powerful column posted in the Washington Examiner:

Venezuela's regime is coming under increasing pressure from the Trump administration for using the cartels it controls to smuggle drugs into the United States. Last week, President Donald Trump said he had authorized covert CIA actions inside the South American country, a significant escalation. But Caracas's transgressions extend to other areas. It has also long backed efforts to sow political division on U.S. streets. First, it supported Black Lives Matter and its founders. Now, it's antifa.

He gives a long and detailed description of the Maduro regime and the Chavez regime before it, describing how they laid the groundwork over a series of years for Black Lives Matter, hosting conferences as well as quite likely passing suitcases full of money to these leftist radicals, according to defector reports.

Now he argues that the same pattern is repeating, with Maduro branching out into antifa, a violent anti-democratic group whose aim is revolution and violence, putting cities at a standstill, and involvement in assaults and murders and doxxings of Americans.

He continues:

Which sounds very familiar given the BLM history with Caracas.

Basically, the Maduroites have demonstrated that they are our enemy. They have inflicted millions of criminal illegals upon us, emptying their prisons and telling their denizens to head north. They have trafficked lethal drugs for years. Now they are financing mayhem in our cities, with antifa growing increasingly violent and irrational.

Combine it with the threats and violence emanating from Maduro's ally in Colombia and it's obvious they are at war with us. I wrote about the threats from Colombia here

President Trump is right to strike out at the drugs and violence emanating from that region, and now has many more reasons to get rid of this dual threat as soon as possible. It's time for them to go.